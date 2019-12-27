Midwest teacher named finalist for presidential educator award

Six teachers in Wyoming — including one from Midwest — have been selected as state finalists for a national presidential teaching award.

Cheryl Anderson has taught math and science to middle and high school at Midwest and has spent 23 years as an educator, according to the Natrona County School District. She and the other state finalists will be considered by the National Science Foundation, which will select 108 winners from across the nation.

Recognized teachers will earn a certificate signed by President Donald Trump, a trip to Washington and a $10,000 award from the foundation.

The other finalists from Wyoming are Aimee Kay of Thermopolis Middle, Jennifer Kelley of Jackson Hole High, Kristy Palmer of Laramie's Snowy Range Academy, Isaac VanDyke of Sheridan High and Cris Williams of Cody High.

The award is the highest honor that "K-12 mathematics, science, or computer science teachers can receive in the U.S.," according to the news release announcing the finalists.

“My absolute favorite thing about teaching is making a difference to students," Anderson, the Midwest teacher, said in a statement released by the Natrona County School District. “Making a difference means more than just teaching. It means nurturing, loving and building relationships with every student. I love teaching at Midwest because my kids mean the world to me. Many of them, I have known since they were born. ”

