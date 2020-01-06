Million dollar donation to UW establishes engineering scholarship

A gift of $1 million -- matched in full by state funds -- will establish an scholarship for Wyoming's "best and brightest" budding engineers.

according to a UW press release from last week. It was doubled by a $2.5 million program approved by the state Legislature in March for donors willing to give a minimum $50,000 to a targeted cause.

“The generosity of the Ellis Family Foundation and the state of Wyoming is allowing the University of Wyoming to compete successfully with other leading universities to recruit outstanding high school seniors,” UW's acting president, Neil Theobald, said in a statement. “The funding from donors and the state matching funds program also is making it possible for meritorious incoming freshmen from families in need to attend UW.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The scholarship "will have a significant impact on recruiting Wyoming students, extending even more opportunities for students who want to enroll in the UW College of Engineering and Applied Science," the university wrote.

The Ellis foundation previously funded a similar scholarship for petroleum engineers.

Cameron Wright, the interim dean of the engineering school, said in a statement that the new scholarship's impact will be "far beyond what I think any of us can imagine at this moment."

The broader matching-fund program approved by the Legislature has led to more 22 gifts that have taken advantage of nearly the entirety of the $2.5 million state funds, according to the release. Scholarships have been created for first-generation students, natural resources students and transfer students.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.