Mother of UW athlete who tested positive for coronavirus decries son's treatment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The mother of a University of Wyoming athlete said in a social media post that her son was transported in the bed of a pickup to an empty apartment after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The woman posted the comment in a Facebook group for parents of incoming UW students. She wrote that her son tested positive for the virus last week and was asymptomatic. She said the rest of her son’s team tested negative and that her son had been on campus since Aug. 2 and had tested negative on Aug. 6.

“They immediately placed him in the bed of a pick up truck,” the woman wrote in the comment, which spread widely on social media Tuesday. She did not return a message seeking comment from the Star-Tribune. “(They) left him in an apartment by himself with no food, no bedding, no TV, no air-conditioning. When the man left he told my son do not step outside the doors or you will be arrested with $1000 fine.”

The woman wrote that she was “beyond furious” by the circumstances. She said she was grateful that her son’s coach had brought him groceries and had worked to get her son sheets for his new bed.