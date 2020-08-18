Mother of UW athlete who tested positive for coronavirus decries son's treatment

The mother of a University of Wyoming athlete said in a social media post that her son was transported in the bed of a pickup to an empty apartment after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The woman posted the comment in a Facebook group for parents of incoming UW students. She wrote that her son tested positive for the virus last week and was asymptomatic. She said the rest of her son’s team tested negative and that her son had been on campus since Aug. 2 and had tested negative on Aug. 6.
“They immediately placed him in the bed of a pick up truck,” the woman wrote in the comment, which spread widely on social media Tuesday. She did not return a message seeking comment from the Star-Tribune. “(They) left him in an apartment by himself with no food, no bedding, no TV, no air-conditioning. When the man left he told my son do not step outside the doors or you will be arrested with $1000 fine.”
The woman wrote that she was “beyond furious” by the circumstances. She said she was grateful that her son’s coach had brought him groceries and had worked to get her son sheets for his new bed.
The woman’s son is one of two UW students who tested positive after spending time in a school residence hall. The university has declined to say whether those two students are athletes, but a spokesman told the Star-Tribune earlier this week that it’s believed those two students contracted the virus from within the community and hadn’t brought it with them from their hometowns or states.
In a statement Tuesday, spokesman Chad Baldwin wrote that the school had transported the two students who tested positive “to isolation housing.”
“By their very nature, these actions take place on short notice and can be disruptive to the individuals involved,” Baldwin wrote. “The university has provided the students the supplies and other materials they need; delivers meals three times a day, as well as snacks; and has been responsive to the students’ requests for personal and other items.”
He added that the school “will continue to refine the process, as we are committed to being very responsive to the needed level of care for our students in quarantine and isolation. This includes communication with the students and parents to make sure they have the support they need to emerge from quarantine and isolation healthy and ready to resume their lives as seamlessly as possible.”
Asked about the specific content of the woman’s Facebook post and if the university had been in contact with her, Baldwin declined to comment because of “privacy laws.”
“We’re working to make things as comfortable as possible,” he said.
Asked about positive cases within the athletic department, officials there told the Star-Tribune to file a records request for that information.
In a subsequent Facebook post, the woman wrote that she had spoken with university officials, who indicated that the school was trying to figure out its processes for handling positive cases within student housing. She said positive cases will now be transported by bus, rather than pickup and that they will be provided with meals and toiletries.
Rep. Tyler Lindholm, who was tagged as the Facebook post was shared across social media, told the Star-Tribune that he was looking into the matter and figure out “the depth of everything here.” He said the situation as described by the woman “ain’t OK.”
Lindholm said he had a meeting with UW officials scheduled for Wednesday. Asked if he planned to bring up this situation, he said “Goddamn right.”
On Monday, the university announced that out of several thousand samples collected, it had confirmed 30 new cases of the coronavirus linked to campus in recent days, bringing its total active number of cases to 38. It’s unclear if both of the dorm residents — the woman’s son and another student — are athletes. But hundreds of tests administered to athletes throughout the summer had all been negative, up until earlier this month.
The university was set to reopen its doors to on-campus, in-person learning next week. UW’s board had approved a plan to make that happen, which included mask requirements and social distancing mandates. But the school scrapped that plan last week and announced it would start classes online; students would begin in-person classes in a rolling wave beginning in early September.
Baldwin said Monday that the school decided to begin online because it was working to build its capacity to test and process samples. The university intends to test every single student and staff member twice a week for the foreseeable future.
Star-Tribune staff writer Davis Potter contributed to this story.
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary election
Primary election
Primary election
Primary election
Primary election
Primary election
Primary election
Primary election
Primary election
Primary election
Primary election
Primary election
Primary election
Primary election
Primary election
Star-Tribune staff writer Davis Potter contributed to this story.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.