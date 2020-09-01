Nearly 50 University of Wyoming students quarantined after off-campus gatherings result in COVID-19 spread

“Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, we have done our best to isolate those who’ve tested positive and quarantine those with whom they’ve had close contact,” first-year President Ed Seidel said in a statement. “Our hope is that these actions will allow us to move forward with our plans for in-person, on-campus experiences this fall, but ultimately it will be up to every member of the UW community to exercise personal responsibility to limit the spread of the virus.

“With our rigorous program of testing, tracing and quarantine, we still have an opportunity to have a successful semester — but only if we all do what we know we should: avoid large gatherings, wear face protection, practice physical distancing and follow proper hygiene measures,” he continued. “If you fail to follow this guidance and come into contact with an infected individual, you could face a 14-day quarantine as required by the Department of Health to protect our entire community.”