New charter schools estimated to cost Wyoming $14 million

Three new charters schools approved by a state board last month will cost Wyoming an extra $14 million next school year, according to an estimate from the Legislative Service Office. Much of that cost is attributed to a statute that obligates the state to provide double the normal amount of funding to charter schools for their first year.

This year was the first time the State Loan and Investment Board approved charter contracts, following 2021 legislation that gave it authority to do so. Previously, only local school districts could grant charters.

Some lawmakers on the Joint Education Committee, however, appeared taken aback by the resulting price tag.

“I don’t think there was any footnote on that bill that it’s 14 million bucks,” Casper Republican Rep. Steve Harshman, who voted in favor of the 2021 bill, said. “I think we’d all pause a little more.”

The three schools that successfully applied for charters through the state board — Cheyenne Classical Academy, Casper’s Wyoming Classical Academy and Chugwater’s Prairie View Community School — are slated to open in fall 2023. Anticipated enrollment is about 400 students for the two classical academies in Casper and Cheyenne and roughly 80 students for Prairie View Community School.

Much of the Legislative Service Office’s estimated cost is attributed to the fact that, during a charter school’s first year, the state actually has to fund it as if it has double the number of enrolled students.

So, for example, if the school has 100 students, the state will give it money equal to the normal funding amount for a school with 200 students. The idea is that the extra funding will help with startup costs.

The requirement is written in state statute, and it only applies to charter schools that aren’t started by a school districts. All three of the new charter schools fall under that category since they were approved by the State Loan and Investment Board.

The Legislative Service Office also assumed in its cost estimate that 50% of the new students in Cheyenne Classical Academy and Casper’s Wyoming Classical Academy, as well as 10% of the students in Chugwater’s Prairie View Community School, will be students who weren’t previously enrolled in those school districts. That means the state will be paying for more students.

Laramie Democrat Rep. Chris Rothfuss, who opposed the charter school bill, said cost was something lawmakers should have examined in more depth before passing the new legislation.

“I know that there will be a lot more discussion about a desire to have more of these schools, and I think it would be beneficial for us to actually understand the financial implications of opening addition charter schools,” he said.