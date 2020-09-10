Nine new coronavirus cases confirmed at Laramie County Community College; case confirmed in Douglas school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nine new coronavirus cases have been confirmed among students at Laramie County Community College, the school announced Thursday afternoon, and in Converse County, officials confirmed that a school district employee has also been infected with the virus.

The LCCC cases were identified "following extensive testing of students in the residence halls," the school wrote in a statement. Eleven students are actively sick with the virus as of Thursday, and 32 more are under quarantine orders. The college conducted mass testing after two students living on campus tested positive last week.

“We are committed to three guiding principles as we address these situations,” college President Joe Schaffer said in a statement. “First, test broadly and frequently; second, identify and isolate active cases quickly, and third, follow our protocols.”

In a press release Thursday afternoon, Converse County officials said a Douglas woman in her 20s who worked at Douglas Intermediate School had tested positive.