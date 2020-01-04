NWC takes request for new student center to legislators

POWELL (WNE) — Northwest College President Stefani Hicswa went before the Joint Appropriations Committee on Dec. 20 to ask state lawmakers to provide half the funding for a new student center.

The current DeWitt Student Center was built in 1966 and was expected to last 50 years, Hicswa told committee members. The facility is beyond its life, she said, and is in dire need of replacement. Its foundation is “crumbling,” and the roof is leaking, Hicswa explained, adding that the building has a “groundwater issue,” sewer seepage and HVAC problems.

“I’m just one disaster away from not having anywhere to feed my students,” she continued. “It’s a health and safety issue, and if something happens, it will shut down the facility.”

The Joint Appropriations Committee did not take immediate action on the funding request for NWC; the panel is set to make its budget recommendations in mid-January.

In his budget proposal released in November, Gov. Mark Gordon recommended about $10.2 million in state funding for a roughly $20.4 million new student center at NWC.

