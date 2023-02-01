Obscenity protections for teachers, librarians to remain in place for now

Obscenity protections for Wyoming’s teachers and librarians will survive for now after the Senate Education Committee tabled a bill Wednesday that would have ended safeguards for places of learning.

Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, the sponsor of the bill, asked the committee to pull Senate File 177, which would have instituted criminal penalties for any teacher or librarian who produces, reproduces, possesses or disseminates obscene material.

Steinmetz benched the bill after strong pushback during public testimony, but she asked that the education committee reconsider obscenity protections in the interim before the Legislature’s session next year.

During testimony, Steinmetz laid out her reasoning for the bill, saying her intent was not to punish teachers but to apply to obscenity restrictions and penalties evenly.

“We’re unequally applying [obscenity laws] to people,” Steinmetz said.

“This is nothing against any particular person or group of people. It’s just trying to apply the law fairly to everyone,” she said.

Steinmetz told those who testified that she was grappling with the exclusivity of obscenity protections. Currently, only teachers, librarians and museum staff are shielded from obscenity laws alongside law enforcement and the courts.

Steinmetz said she was inspired to introduce the bill after hearing parents speak about the “over-sexualization” of children at a press conference held by former Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder last year at Little America Hotel in Cheyenne.

“This was brought up as a possible solution that would make them more comfortable about what was being proposed in our libraries and our schools,” she said.

However, all of those who testified objected to the bill.

Representatives from schools, libraries and museums told the committee that removing obscenity protections would interfere with their work and create a chilling effect. Staff would be concerned about criminal consequences rather than helping students and spurring discussion, they said.

At the heart of concerns raised by those who spoke is the debate over who defines what communities and society consider obscene.

In response to a question from Steinmetz about why teachers and librarians should be shielded from obscenity laws while health care workers are not, Walt Tribley, the president of Sheridan College, said the roles of educators are unique and carry the possibility that some might see their materials as “obscene.”

“The very nature of their profession requires them to show their students the world, to show them different points of view,” he said.

“Culture determines value as you very well know,” Tribley said. “… By the very nature of their work, they would be at risk of showing something that’s outside of ‘our values,’ whatever those values are.”

As defined by Wyoming statute, obscene material is something the average person would determine “appeals to the prurient interest,” “depicts or describes sexual conduct in a patently offensive way” and “taken as a whole lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”

In determining if something is obscene, the courts should apply “contemporary community standards.”

Steinmetz argued that exceptions for works of literature and art and those with political and scientific value would protect teachers and librarians.

But with vague language and the value of different educational materials open to debate, those who testified said that obscenity laws could be directed at educators and “misused” by those who do not like the content they teach or the books they keep.

“That is really one of the issues we have: who is making that ultimate determination?” said Conrrado Saldivar, the president of the Wyoming Library Association.

The death of Steinmetz’s bill means that the protections for teachers, librarians and museum staff will remain in place at least for a little while longer.

Freshman Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, has also sponsored a bill in the House that would repeal obscenity protections for educators, but the House Revenue Committee has yet to take it up. It's listed on Thursday's calendar.

Tate Mullen, the government relations director for the Wyoming Education Association, told committee members that efforts to remove safeguards were yet another sign that the Legislature if failing to back state’s teachers.

“They need support, and this bill does not support our educators or our librarians,” he said.