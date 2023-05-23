Two Sweetwater County parents defended their lawsuit against one of Wyoming’s largest school districts on Monday while renewing their request to bar teachers and administrators from using their child’s preferred name and pronouns.

Ashley and Sean Willey filed their lawsuit last month against the district’s board of trustees and district and school administrators. They accused administrators and teachers of engaging in “social transitioning” by using their child’s preferred name and pronouns at Black Butte High School in Rock Springs.

In a new legal filing, attorneys with the Georgia-based Child and Parental Rights Campaign and Cheyenne-based Henry Bailey Jr. state that Sweetwater County School District No. 1 continues to violate the rights of the Willeys after they discovered their child’s secret cell phone earlier this month, which they allege shows that at least three teachers at the school continue to use male pronouns for their teenager.

The lawyers accuse Nicole Bolton, the school district’s director of human resources, of lying in previous legal documents and argue that Bolton’s “blatantly false” statements are cause enough for action from a judge.

They again asked U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to issue a preliminary injunction against Rock Springs’ Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for violating their parental rights, freedom of religion and their family’s privacy after the school district took aim at their lawsuit in its own legal filing.

“District personnel are continuing to engage in the very conduct Plaintiffs directed the District to cease, even after a lawsuit has been filed,” they wrote.

The Willeys’ lawsuit alleges the school concealed information about their 16-year-old child’s gender identity for months after the student requested the district use a different name and male pronouns without revealing the change to the Willeys at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

They asked a judge to step in and stop teachers and administrators from using the students’ preferred name and pronouns. They also sought to exempt Ashley Willey, a special education teacher, from district guidelines that require teachers to use students’ preferred pronouns and names and respect their privacy.

In a fiery response, lawyers for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 portrayed the Willeys’ lawsuit as a publicity stunt trying to force personal beliefs on the school district. Attorneys Kathleen Chaney and Eric Hevenor of the Denver law firm Lambdin & Chaney urged Skavdahl to deny the Willeys’ request for a preliminary injunction, arguing that the parents had no factual or legal basis since their allegations were “nonexistent.”

“Plaintiffs’ desire to seek their fifteen minutes of fame and try this case in the press notwithstanding, there is no justiciable issue in controversy and no need exists for a preliminary injunction,” they wrote.

The student has since reverted to using the child’s given name, and Ashley Willey has never been asked to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns while a teacher, making the legal action moot, Chaney and Hevenor argued.

However, lawyers for the Willeys took issue with statements Bolton made in legal filings that neither administrators nor teachers were continuing to use male or they/them pronouns for the child after the Willeys asked the district to stop, something that Ashley Willey said the secret cell phone refutes.

The school district also said in its defense that it had not been “facilitating social transitioning” or performing “medical/mental health interventions” by using the student’s preferred names and pronoun. It argued that a ruling against the school district could risk severe consequences by conflicting with Title IX and federal discrimination laws.

The Willeys insisted that the school district continues to harm their child and family, asserting it engaged in “negligent mental health treatment” by allegedly providing gender-affirming counseling sessions from school counselors. They also contend that the school district is interpreting Title IX incorrectly by including gender identity under the federal discrimination law.

The Willeys’ lawyers aim to bolster their request for a preliminary injunction by arguing that the district’s guidelines requiring teachers to use students’ preferred pronouns and names permanently threatens Ashley Willey’s religious beliefs by forcing her to weigh “the devil’s bargain” of choosing between her religious beliefs, which do not acknowledge transgender people, and following the district’s policies.

In a tit-for-tat battle, the Willeys’ slammed the school district’s response, calling it “flippant and disrespectful.”

“Instead of offering substantive legal arguments, Defendants’ Response … relies on casting aspersions and demeaning Plaintiffs in a feckless attempt to undermine their credibility,” they wrote.

With Monday’s legal filing, Skavdahl will now decide the fate of the Willeys’ preliminary injunction request before the case moves ahead.