Physicians ask Cheyenne schools to keep mask mandate

CHEYENNE — A group of local health care providers is asking Wyoming’s largest school district to keep its mask mandate in place through the end of the year.

In a letter sent to Laramie County School District 1 last month, several doctors and other health care professionals who work for the Cheyenne Children’s Clinic said they “feel that masks have been a necessary and effective means to decrease the community spread” of the COVID-19 virus, which has killed more than 700 Wyomingites and more than 578,000 total Americans.

“As a clinic, our clear message to the LCSD1 school board is that masks and social distance have been helping,” the letter reads. “These measures have not caused unnecessary or permanent harm to students any more than the stress of the pandemic as a whole. In order to keep our community safe, we ask that you keep the K-12 mask requirement in place through the current school year and re-evaluate in the fall to determine ongoing need for masks at school based on current outbreak and data science.”

Since schools reopened for in-person learning last fall, LCSD1 has required students and staff who are unable to social distance to wear masks as part of its broader COVID-19 safety plan. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon recently lifted the mask requirement for many other public spaces, but kept it in place for K-12 schools.