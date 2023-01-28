Proposed charter school board finds support but draws ire from some

Lawmakers and the Wyoming Department of Education support the creation of a new charter school board, but a bill that could open up the state to additional charter schools also faced pushback from some education groups.

The Senate Education Committee voted Friday to advance Senate File 174, which would create an independent board to oversee the approval of new charter schools in Wyoming.

In a significant move, it would also increase the state funding that charter schools can access.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder testified before the committee on behalf of the Department of Education and backed the bill as a way to expand school choice in Wyoming while also improving the state’s K-12 public education system.

“Our entire public school system, both the traditional model as well as the additional schools, will benefit,” Degenfelder said. “Because competition and increased choices, they raise performance for everyone to the benefit of students, communities and our state.”

Change in oversight

The State Loan and Investment Board and local school boards currently hold the responsibility for approving charter schools, but under the bill the authority of the State Loan and Investment Board would be supplanted by the new body.

The board’s mission would be to “to authorize high quality public charter schools throughout the state that provide more options for students to attain a thorough and efficient education.”

Charter schools are public schools that are independent of school districts and operated by nonprofit or for-profit organizations.

Five members would sit on the board, approving new school charters and overseeing the renewal of existing agreements based on their merits.

The superintendent of public instruction would sit alongside members appointed by the president of the Senate and speaker of the House, as well as two members appointed by the governor, including one who must have served on the governing board of a charter school.

Board members would also be required to have some expertise in finance and management, public or nonprofit governance, public school leadership or public education law.

Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, sponsored the bill with backing from more than half the House and nearly a dozen senators.

Funding change

While the creation of an independent approval board would represent a significant development for charter school supporters, Degenfelder and others who testified pointed to another provision in the bill that is arguably just as significant – an increase in state funding.

The Wyoming Department of Education uses a metric known as “average daily membership” in calculating the money schools receive from the state, which essentially measures the number of students in a school.

Charter schools currently receive 80% of the funding determined by a school’s average daily membership, while public schools receive 100%.

An amendment brought by lawmakers would boost state money for charter schools to match the 100% public schools receive.

With the Wyoming Constitution requiring a right to an equitable education for public school students, Dicky Shanor, Degenfelder’s chief of staff, said increasing state funding was a matter of fairness.

“It does come down to that issue of just fairness and equity,” Shanor said. “These are public school kids and they should be entitled to that funding that other public school kids get.”

However, the proposed funding boost was among the points highlighted by the Wyoming Education Association in their opposition to the bill.

Tate Mullen, the Wyoming Education Association’s government relations director, testified that expanding charter schools and increasing funding would only worsen the state’s public education finances.

Mullen pointed to new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne and Chugwater as some of the largest contributors to increasing education costs last year.

The three schools are expected to cost the state an additional $14 million during the next school year, according to an estimate from the Legislative Service Office.

That figure can be in part attributed to Wyoming law that requires the state to double funding for charter schools in their first year, a requirement that the proposed charter school bill would remove.

Opposition

Mullen argued that creating an independent approval board would open up the state to more charter schools.

“Until we take care of the students and our educators who are already here and in our classrooms and learning, we should not be expanding this program,” Mullen said.

“Expanding this program, expanding charter schools, is irresponsible,” he said.

The bill also drew the opposition of organizations such as the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board, the state’s teacher licensing body, and the Wyoming School Board Associations because it would exempt charter schools from all state and local public school laws and rules and allow charter schools to hire unlicensed teachers.

The Senate Education Committee did not flinch, voting to send the bill to the Senate floor.

Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, said it is the innovation and competition charter schools provide that make them so appealing.

“That’s why I support charter schools and this whole idea of driving innovation because it does make everybody better,” Biteman said.