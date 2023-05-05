Wyoming lawmakers will rehash many of the same issues that have occupied previous education panels when they meet for the first time later this month in Casper.

The Joint Education Committee will review early childhood education, teacher recruitment and retention, and school choice during the 2023 interim, all of which have appeared in some form or another in recent interim sessions. They will also attempt to address mental health in schools.

In some areas, such as school choice, lawmakers will aim to build off of recent successes, while in others they will look to move the ball forward after little progress.

“School choice,” as advocates call the policies that allow families to put public money toward schools other than their traditional local public schools, is the lone topic that does not appear on the panel’s agenda for its meeting in Casper on May 23 and 24. But it guarantees to be among the most pressing topics over the group’s four meetings, in part because of a significant win for advocates during the last legislative session and a growing push around the state for greater educational flexibility for families.

New Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder has been a vocal proponent of school choice, while lawmakers passed a bill in March creating the independent Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board to oversee the approval of new charter schools. The bill also allowed the board to add an additional charter school starting in 2026 and equalized public funding for charter schools, a change Degenfelder and others pushed for and have praised.

The interim committee will study two bills that did not make it through the Legislature last session, but which have the potential completely change education in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Freedom Scholarship Act and a similar bill introduced in the Senate by Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, would give families $6,000 per student to go toward tuition at any school or educational expenses. The voucher system would redirect federal mineral royalties from the School Foundation Program Account, which funds Wyoming’s public schools, to a new fund to pay families.

The Legislative Service Office estimated that the move would shift almost $111 million away from Wyoming’s public school account in its first three years.

“That would be a major change,” said Charlie Scott, R-Casper, chair of the Senate Education Committee.

Scott said hard-line conservative lawmakers, who see it as a way to address school performance, favored the bill, while the “educational establishment” opposed it. The Wyoming Education Association led the pushback against expanding charter schools during the legislative session, arguing that the state should focus on funding public schools instead of diverting money elsewhere.

Scott doesn’t expect lawmakers to resolve the school voucher bills and the issue of school choice during the interim. The Legislature doesn’t have a consensus to pass the measure, he said, and it also must weigh constitutional constraints.

The Wyoming Constitution prohibits the state from putting public money toward private or religious schools. But the current upwelling of public support and concerns about school performance could make the school voucher system a reality, Scott said.

“My judgment is if the school districts – some of the ones that are not performing well – do not improve their performance, they’re going to see that because parents are going to demand it,” he said.

“They’re going to get it shoved down their throats if they don’t improve their performance I think,” Scott added.

(Though school district performance varies across the state, Wyoming eight graders rank in the top 10 for math and the top 20 for reading, according to National Assessment of Educational Progress scores. The state’s fourth graders rank even higher.)

Mental health will be another priority for the interim education committee, which will follow up on a failed bill that would have created short-term mental health grants for schools. Proposed by House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, the bill died because it gave large and small school districts access to the same amount of money, Scott said, an issue that the committee would try to resolve.

“We’ve got a [mental health] problem to solve there and we know it,” he said. “We’re hopeful we can come up with a compromise that’ll work.”

In keeping with the last two interim sessions, the education panel will also examine early childhood education and literacy. Lawmakers passed the last significant legislation on early childhood literacy in 2019, reworking the state’s reading assessment and intervention requirements.

Reading continues to be a challenge for many Wyoming children. More than half of the state’s third graders test at a basic level or below, according to state assessment data from the Wyoming Department of Education. In their final December 2020 report on school finance recalibration, the state’s consultants also pointed to the need to strengthen reading in Wyoming.

Scott said that the state was leaving behind too many children and needs to better emphasize reading to set students up for long-term success.

“Everything else in academics depends on the kid learning how to read,” he said.