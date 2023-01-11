School discipline bill targets statewide model suspension and expulsion policies

Wyoming school districts can struggle with student discipline.

In Natrona County School District, poor student behavior swelled from 12,000 recorded instances district-wide in 2018-2019 to 17,000 last year, District Student Support Services Director Chris Dresang told the school board in June

Expulsions correspondingly increased from 37 in 2018-2019 to 48 during the most recent school year, Dresang said.

Often districts find themselves caught between balancing the needs of an individual student with that of an entire classroom. But research suggests that exclusionary discipline, in which students are removed from school, does little to combat behavioral issues and instead harms academic achievement for those students.

A 2021 study from the American Institutes for Research, a nonpartisan behavioral and social science research group, found that middle school and high school students who received in-school suspensions had fewer subsequent behavioral incidents than those who received out-of-school suspensions.

Those who were handed in-school suspensions were also more likely to graduate from high school on time.

The effect that suspensions and expulsions have on students is in part why the Joint Education Committee has sponsored a bill that would require the state superintendent of public instruction to develop model suspension and expulsion policies for the state.

“The reason for this [legislation] is our longstanding interest and concern about maximizing graduation rates and student success. One of the elements that we know that negatively impacts student success is being suspended, is being expelled,” then-Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, told the Joint Education Committee during its November meeting. “We want to minimize it.”

Wyoming does not currently have any statewide policies that guide suspensions and expulsion procedures for school districts. Instead, state law gives districts broad authority to discipline students.

Under state law, a school district can exclude a student from the classroom for up to 10 days during a suspension and expel them for up to a year. In handing out suspensions and expulsions, districts must notify the student and their parents or guardian and hold a meeting during which they can respond to the disciplinary action.

Districts can suspend or expel students for a range of reasons, including disobedience, destruction of school property and “any behavior which in the judgment of the local board of trustees is clearly detrimental to the education, welfare, safety or morals of other pupils.”

The bill proposed by the education committee would see the Wyoming Department of Education create a set of expulsion and suspension recommendations by July to promote more uniformity in the handling of student punishment across the state’s school districts.

“Essentially, [committee members] are saying let’s have the experts at the Department of Education take a look and see what the good practices are and recommend them,” said State Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, the chair of the Senate Education Committee. “Especially with a smaller school district, that might be quite useful.”

In keeping with the state’s emphasis on local control, school districts would not be required to adopt the state’s model suspension and expulsion policies. The recommendations would simply help to guide school districts as they develop their own student discipline procedures.

There are benefits to developing recommendations at a state level, Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder said in an email.

“Model policies allow the Department of Education to create a shared understanding of best practices that can be carried out consistently across the state, while still allowing maximum flexibility for individual districts,” Degenfelder said.

If the legislation passes, the Department of Education would look to experts and stakeholder groups to ensure that its suspension and expulsion recommendations are “evidence based and what is best for Wyoming,” Degenfelder said.

Wanda Maloney, chief policy officer for the Department of Education, told the education committee in September that only a fraction of the roughly 92,000 K-12 public school students in Wyoming ever face expulsion.

On average, roughly 122 K-12 students are expelled from Wyoming schools each year, according to the most recent five years of Department of Education expulsion data. The number of expulsions remains relatively consistent across school years.

The state only collects suspension data for special education students, who account for less than 20% of the overall K-12 student population, but in the 2020-2021 school year approximately 9% of the state’s 16,500 special education students were suspended at least once.

While suspensions among special education students also remain relatively consistent across school years, the number of out-of-school suspensions that last more than 10 days has increased by nearly 200% since the 2016-2017 school year, Department of Education data shows.

The bill proposed by the Joint Education Committee would help school districts to update their suspension and expulsion procedures, but many of Wyoming’s districts have already moved to adopt best practices around student discipline, including more caution in removing children from school, said Kevin Mitchell, the executive director of the Wyoming Association of School Administrators.

“As early as 10 years ago, some districts started looking at what would less than a year [for expulsion] look like?” Mitchell said. “In some instances, they’ll put a student on a contract and say, ‘If you do these items, then we won’t expel you for a year [or] might not expel you at all. But if you fail to do these things, then the expulsion will become effective.’”

“Districts have been doing that kind of thing for quite a while,” he said.

While the bill may not represent a significant shift for some school districts, it would provide additional resources for districts that need or want the help, Connolly said.

“We understand that there are times where there are real needs for discipline, but what is it that districts can do well and do best?” she said.

