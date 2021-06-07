School districts outline federal spending plans as money arrives in Wyoming

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Districts will have several years to spend the relief money, but it’s unclear if the Wyoming Legislature will impose any restrictions.

In addition to the roughly $120 million from the most recent federal aid package that will be set aside for schools, $151 million has already been awarded from earlier aid packages, though much of that money is so far unspent.

The state, however, oversees a much larger pot of money — more than $1 billion alone from the most recent aid package passed with the American Rescue Plan Act.

At least some districts are unsure how to proceed with money from that pool, according to the report.

“We are unsure as to what we can apply for because the Legislature has proposed limiting these funds’ availability to districts,” notes the Converse County School District 1 in a survey meant to determine how districts plan to spend their federal aid.

Gov. Mark Gordon on Friday announced the anticipated special session tentatively scheduled for July will not happen. Lawmakers had planned to parse out the federal money at that time, and determine if rules should be attached to money districts received from certain pools.

The Friday announcement said most of those determinations will instead be made at the budget session in 2022. The governor would not need legislative approval to funnel money into existing programs, however.

