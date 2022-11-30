School enrollment drops to lowest level since beginning of the pandemic

Enrollment in Wyoming schools dropped this year to the lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Education.

The Wyoming Department of Education conducts a yearly review of school enrollment numbers across the state. Enrollment this fall came out to 91,640 students, a total drop of 352 students from the 2021-2022 school year. Twenty-eight of Wyoming’s 48 school districts dropped in enrollment, 19 increased and one didn’t change.

Three of Wyoming’s five statewide virtual education programs – those in Big Horn No. 1, Niobrara No. 1 and Sweetwater No. 1 – also had decreased enrollment, according to the department. That’s likely because students returned to in-person school after the worst of the pandemic was over.

Student enrollment in Sheridan No. 1, which also has a virtual education program, increased by 31 students, or roughly 3%. Weston No. 7 grew by a whopping 54%, mostly because of nearly a 50% increase in its number of virtual education students.

Kindergarten had the biggest enrollment drop overall, with 264 fewer students this school year compared with the last, which is in part the result of changing population demographics.

Public schools in Wyoming get funding based on the number of enrolled students. According to the Legislative Service Office, the state spends roughly $16,400 per student, though that number varies across districts. Fewer students means that some schools will get less funding, though costs will also decrease.

Fluctuations in enrollment can make budgeting tricky for districts. The “great gamble,” according to Wyoming School Board Association Executive Director Brian Farmer, is when districts have to make hiring decisions based on a projected number of enrolled students. Those decisions are inevitably based partly on guesswork.

“That’s where the rubber meets the road,” Farmer said. “They’ve already got their contracts and their teachers hired, and they’re doing what they need to do. But how do we make that all work out? Sometimes that means spending a little bit more from our reserves, and sometimes that means that maybe we are going to have to deal with things like a little bit larger class sizes.”

Wyoming Education Association Government Relations Director Tate Mullen said in an email that, as a rural state, costs for buildings, infrastructure, personnel and other resources for schools are spread across fewer students. That makes the cost per student higher that it might be in more urban areas.

“Declining enrollment exacerbates that challenge,” he said.

The last dip in public school enrollment across the state occurred in the mid-2000s, with the 2005-2006 school year marking the lowest enrollment at 83,705 students.