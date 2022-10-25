Schools chief says 'sexualization of children' is most important education issue

There are any number of pressing issues surrounding Wyoming’s public education system these days. Teacher recruitment and retention is a challenge. Lawmakers have long grappled with sustainable education funding.

But to outgoing State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder, addressing concerns about the sexualization of children in public education have surpassed those issues in importance.

With just a couple months left on his term following his loss in the Republican primary, Schroeder brought together like-minded parents, lawmakers and activists at a Tuesday press conference to once again raise a rallying cry against what he’s described as the fight for “common sense and common decency.”

“We are living in unprecedented times, like nothing we’ve ever faced in our nation’s history,” he started. “The issue we seek to address here today is both unsettling and disturbing. Or at least it should be.”

About 150 people showed up. Many of them stood in the back and along the side walls of the gilded room at Little America hotel in Cheyenne. More people listened from an adjacent overflow area.

Several lawmakers attended: Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody and Republican secretary of state nominee Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper.

Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne also made an appearance at the conference. He kept a low profile, remaining in the adjacent spillover room for the duration of the conference.

“When a society no longer embraces truth as a category, then we no longer have a true north,” Schroeder told the gathered crowd.

Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Schroeder to the interim state superintendent post in January after former superintendent Jillian Balow left to take a similar job in Virginia. Schroeder ran for election to the position but lost in August to Republican nominee Megan Degenfelder.

He first brought up his worry over the treatment of gender identity and sexual identity in Wyoming schools in a vitriolic June statement issued by the Wyoming Department of Education.

The statement denounced a new USDA policy update meant to protect LGBTQ students’ access to school meals. Schools that participate in federal school lunch programs are required to also update their own discrimination policies or likely risk losing funding for those programs. Schroeder described the move as “social engineering.”

“This is not about discrimination, it is about control and manipulation,” he wrote in one of his statements on the topic.

Others responded to Schroeder’s outcry, denouncing it as an attack on LGBTQ students.

Last week, a flier circulated in communities announcing Tuesday’s press conference.

Schroeder originally planned for it to be a state-funded event hosted by the Wyoming Department of Education. But he ultimately decided to separate the event from the department. He said the event cost roughly $3,000; some of that money will come from fundraising, some of it from his own pocket.

Schroeder began organizing the event a couple months ago, he said. Some members from Wyoming Moms for Liberty groups helped organize the conference, but Schroeder said he took “full responsibility” for the event.

Legislators speak out

Three Natrona County school board candidates and members of the local Moms for Liberty group stood listening to the speakers in the back, filming the event on their phones. There were also three members of a Moms for Liberty group in Colorado that traveled to Wyoming to “provide support” for other members.

Speakers, which included parents, No Left Turn in Education President Elana Fishbein and several lawmakers, spoke about their concerns and opposition to what they described as an agenda to sexualize kids.

“I believe the Wyoming Legislature has a duty to protect and promote morality,” Rodriguez-Williams said.

Neiman said that “if this isn’t an issue that needs to be addressed by our Legislature, there is no issue that needs to be addressed by our Legislature.”

“I’m opposed to the sexualization of children,” Bear said. “And I’m definitely to the government-sanctioned sexualization of our children.”

One teacher sitting in the audience, who asked to remain anonymous out of concern for her job, said after the conference that the speakers seemed to “take a lot of things and sensationalize them.”

“They take these little snippets of stories to rile people up,” she said.

Some of the speakers went beyond the K-12 system, barraging the University of Wyoming for what they said is the “gender ideology that (it’s) promoting.”

Steinmetz, one of the speakers, pushed an amendment to the budget bill last session that would have defunded the university’s gender studies program because of “all the indoctrination that is occurring there through that department.” The amendment ended up failing.

But she said that “this is just the beginning.”

Some of the lawmakers at the event listed actions they plan to take for this upcoming Legislative session. One would be a bill to remove librarians and teachers from the state’s statutory exemptions around obscenity, which are meant to allow the teaching of sexual health topics. One would be a rerun of the move to try and defund the University of Wyoming’s gender studies programs. Another would be a bill, similar to the one that came up during the last session, to bar transgender women from competing on female school sports teams.

“What I feel in my heart today is this requires a response from us, and my response is no,” Steinmetz said. “Not in our schools, not with our children, not in our state and not as long as I draw breath.”

People in the crowd cheered and applauded.

One speaker, a mom from Jackson, said that her family “doesn’t participate in the ideology of gender fluidity.” She emphasized that she supports the separation of church and state and likened education on gender identity and sexual orientation to the imposition of a “state sanctioned religion” on schools; like religion, she said, “gender fluidity requires faith.”

Some people in the audience voiced approval.

Following the speakers, an older woman in the audience stood from her seat to respond to the mother’s statements, thanking her first for saying that Wyoming needs separation of church and state.

But she disagreed with the notion that “gender fluidity is a religion, an ideology, a personal belief system, because gender identity is not.”

“It is scientifically based,” she said.

The room burst out in protest to her statement. “Uh-uh,” a woman standing in the back said. A speaker called out to the audience to “be respectful,” after which everyone quieted down.

A stack of books sat on a table at the front of the room alongside several piles of documents. One of the documents had 29 books listed on one side, school districts listed on the other, a checkerboard of green and red boxes in the middle.

It’s a list of books that the organizers consider worrisome. Included on it are books like Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” and Stephen Chbosky’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

An attendee standing near the room’s entrance asked the speakers how they would make up for federal funding in schools if Wyoming were to reject that money.

Neiman, who sits on the House Education Committee, said that there’s “absolutely no reason that we have to take federal money.”

“I hear it all the time at the meetings: ‘We need more money, we need more money, we don’t have enough money.”

He mentioned that Wyoming teachers are paid similar salaries as teachers in surrounding states. Historically, Wyoming teachers were paid considerably more than like professionals in surrounding states, which gave more incentive for teachers to work in rural areas of the state.

“Everybody needs more money right now,” Neiman continued. “We can’t just keep pouring more money into it.”

Trusting teachers?

A woman sitting toward the back of the room raised her voice in the midst of the conversation: “I have quit,” she said. “I quit last year, and it’s because of this.”

Some people, misunderstanding her meaning, started clapping.

“I should have kept my mouth shut,” the teacher, who asked not to be identified, said after the conference. Tears filled her eyes.

“There’s a severe lack of trust for teachers.”

The woman, who said she has a masters degree in education, had been a teacher for 12 years before quitting. She spent all those years teaching in Wyoming. Now, she has an at-home job working for a large software corporation, where she said she earns considerably more than she had as a teacher.

She said she wouldn’t choose to become a teacher again, at least not in Wyoming.

Her sentiments seem to be reflective of wider disillusionment among educators in Wyoming. Roughly two-thirds of Wyoming educators participating in one survey said they would quit if they could.

“Nobody would argue that we need to sexualize children,” she said. “All this is doing is demonizing teachers.”