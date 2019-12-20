Senator's effort to obtain names, salaries of school employees escalates after request for delay

On Thursday, Balow emailed James to tell him that the Education Department and the Attorney General’s Office had “received information from multiple school districts about specific staff whose names should be excluded from this and other similar records requests.”

Balow wrote that she was requesting an extension to the Dec. 27 deadline to finish the request in light of the necessary redactions and that she could provide the list to him by Jan. 15.

James posted Balow’s email and his response to Facebook and to an email sent to Wyoming newspapers. James told the superintendent that he was rejecting her request and that he expected the records by Dec. 27. He said it was “unacceptable” that Balow waited until Dec. 20 to request the extension.

“My biggest concern with this is the fact that apparently we have individuals working in our school system, in very close proximity to our children, who are somehow nearly in immediate danger of physical violence being perpetrated against them, protected solely on their names not being on a list that is immediately accessible by the public,” James wrote. “So, let’s say the individual who intends to do a person harm somehow finds out their name regardless of the source... we now have a situation where individuals’ personal lives are putting our children at risk because of their personal past.”