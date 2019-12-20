Senator's effort to obtain names, salaries of school employees escalates after request for delay

A state senator’s effort to obtain a list of all Wyoming public school employees and their salaries escalated this week, after the state’s top educator asked for time to redact the names of staffers who are fleeing domestic violence and the senator wondered if those employees were putting students at risk.
Rock Springs Republican Sen. Tom James requested the salaries and names of all public employees earlier this year. He told the Star-Tribune that he was trying to understand the state’s budget and “the granular details of how taxpayer money is being spent.” He said he will not release the list publicly and that the file will be stored on an encrypted external hard drive.
The request drew criticism from educators across the state, including state Superintendent Jillian Balow. She told the Star-Tribune earlier this month that she had “difficult figuring out and reconciling how the release of the names that intrudes on the privacy of the citizens in our Wyoming community ... is in the best interest of the public.” She and other education officials said the release of names may put at risk certain employees who may have fled violent situations and don’t want their name or location made public.
Earlier this month, various school districts said they would be working with their employees to see which staff members needed their names withheld. The Education Department previously said the file had to be turned over to James by Dec. 27 to comply with statutory guidelines.
On Thursday, Balow emailed James to tell him that the Education Department and the Attorney General’s Office had “received information from multiple school districts about specific staff whose names should be excluded from this and other similar records requests.”
Balow wrote that she was requesting an extension to the Dec. 27 deadline to finish the request in light of the necessary redactions and that she could provide the list to him by Jan. 15.
James posted Balow’s email and his response to Facebook and to an email sent to Wyoming newspapers. James told the superintendent that he was rejecting her request and that he expected the records by Dec. 27. He said it was “unacceptable” that Balow waited until Dec. 20 to request the extension.
“My biggest concern with this is the fact that apparently we have individuals working in our school system, in very close proximity to our children, who are somehow nearly in immediate danger of physical violence being perpetrated against them, protected solely on their names not being on a list that is immediately accessible by the public,” James wrote. “So, let’s say the individual who intends to do a person harm somehow finds out their name regardless of the source... we now have a situation where individuals’ personal lives are putting our children at risk because of their personal past.”
He added that he now wanted to know “how many employees ... with a legitimate safety concern have expressed a desire to prevent their names being released” and wondered if there was a “rational, logical explanation” for withholding the names. He called Balow’s “last-minute” delay “unprofessional and highly inappropriate.”
“Allow me to remind you, Madam Superintendent, you work for and are to serve the people of Wyoming, not the staff of Wyoming’s schools,” James wrote.
In a statement to the Star-Tribune, Balow wrote that she had always intended to fulfill James’ request but that she needed until Jan. 15 to withhold the names.
“I am troubled by Senator James’ assertion that individuals who fall within the scope of (records) exclusion should be denied employment in schools,” the superintendent said. “However, my continued focus is on fulfilling Senator James request as I remain committed to transparency.”
Asked if James’ rejection of her request for a Jan. 15 deadline would change her timeline, Balow indicated through a spokeswoman that the department would release the documents in mid-January.
In response to questions sent via email, James told the Star-Tribune that he wasn’t saying people who are fleeing violence or are concerned for their safety shouldn’t work in Wyoming’s public schools.
“(T)hat is just an observation and something that should be looked at,” he wrote. “That is something between the parents and the schools.”
He said that if Balow didn’t produce the list by Dec. 27, then he would take the issue to Ruth Van Mark, the state’s new public records ombudsman.
Asked if he was sensitive to the concern about releasing staffers’ names, James wrote that the “State Supreme Court and AG have already said my request is valid.”
Later Friday, James agreed to the Jan. 15 extension after receiving an email from Senior Assistant Attorney General Mackenzie Williams, according to a copy of the email exchange shared with the Star-Tribune. In her email, Williams told James that the number of state employees whose personal safety might be put at risk if their information was disclosed was likely “less than two dozen, though we have not yet finished collecting this information.”
Williams also noted in her email that she was not aware of the department ever receiving such a broad public records request.
“As an issue of first impression, it is incumbent on the Department to handle the request responsibly,” she wrote. “This includes considering both the public interest in providing information that the public is entitled to and also recognizing particular situations in which an individual person’s personal safety may be at risk if that person’s name is disclosed.”
James responded by thanking Williams for the explanation and agreeing to the extension request.