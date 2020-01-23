Senior federal education official to visit private and charter schools in Cheyenne

For the second time in three years, a senior official in the U.S. Department of Education will visit schools in Wyoming that are outside the traditional mold of public education.

On Friday, Mitchell Zais, the deputy secretary of the Education Department, will visit Cheyenne's Poder Academy Secondary School, one of Wyoming's few charter schools. Zais will also visit St. Mary's, a private Catholic school in the capital. The visit is intended "to highlight the importance of education freedom and visit two schools that are rethinking education in order to better serve students," according to a press release from the agency.

In 2017, Education Department Secretary Betsy DeVos visited Casper's Woods Learning Center, which is part of the Natrona County School District and is run by teachers rather than a principal. She also visited St. Stephens Indian High School during that trip.

"We’re really excited about this visit," Nick Vaughn, the principal of Poder's secondary school, said Thursday afternoon. "We found out about it when we got back from winter break, so the beginning of the month."

He said Zais' visit would last about an hour -- it's scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. Vaughn said Zais will see the school's various innovations, including its chess program.