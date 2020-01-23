Senior federal education official to visit private and charter schools in Cheyenne

For the second time in three years, a senior official in the U.S. Department of Education will visit schools in Wyoming that are outside the traditional mold of public education.
On Friday, Mitchell Zais, the deputy secretary of the Education Department, will visit Cheyenne's Poder Academy Secondary School, one of Wyoming's few charter schools. Zais will also visit St. Mary's, a private Catholic school in the capital. The visit is intended "to highlight the importance of education freedom and visit two schools that are rethinking education in order to better serve students," according to a press release from the agency.
In 2017, Education Department Secretary Betsy DeVos visited Casper's Woods Learning Center, which is part of the Natrona County School District and is run by teachers rather than a principal. She also visited St. Stephens Indian High School during that trip.
"We’re really excited about this visit," Nick Vaughn, the principal of Poder's secondary school, said Thursday afternoon. "We found out about it when we got back from winter break, so the beginning of the month."
He said Zais' visit would last about an hour -- it's scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. Vaughn said Zais will see the school's various innovations, including its chess program.
Pat Lane, the principal at St. Mary's, said in a brief email that Zais "is coming to see our school and to listen to some of our stakeholders' views on education within the U.S. and Wyoming."
In a press release announcing the visit, the Education Department wrote that St. Mary's is "rethinking education by implementing a curriculum that challenges students based on individual talents and strengths."
You have free articles remaining.
Michelle Panos, a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Education, said state Superintendent Jillian Balow has "forged a good working relationship" with DeVos. Balow's national prominence heading the Council of Chief State School Officers has increased "Wyoming's role in the national discussion ... to a level not seen in recent history."
Panos added that the department had learned of the visit several weeks ago. The trip will come a few days before the start of National School Choice Week and Catholic School Week.
Before becoming Education Secretary, DeVos forged a name for herself by promoting charter schools, primarily in Michigan. Balow, through a spokeswoman, said that she "has always supported high quality options for education including public schools, virtual education, home school, private schools and charter schools."
Wyoming is largely bereft of charter schools. Natrona County School District, for instance, killed an effort to establish one here several years ago. The central Wyoming district, the state's second largest, has its own innovative approach to public education. The district allows for open enrollment, meaning that any student living in Natrona County can apply to attend any school here (with the exception of Roosevelt, the district's alternative school).
Wyoming has other differences and innovations that set it apart from states where charter schools are more prevalent. It's a rural state, where roughly half of the 48 school districts have fewer than 1,000 students, some with only one high school and one middle school. The state spends more than $16,000 per student, in part to support those more rural areas. The funding system is also unique, supported largely by the mineral industry rather than by the broader tax base.
Wyoming students also test well, typically outperforming the national average in elementary and middle school assessments.
In 2017, the Star-Tribune asked DeVos if charter schools or a voucher program was possible in Wyoming, given the state's inherent rural nature.
"I always think that having more choices for parents to make to really find the right education for each of their children is really important,” she said. “And it’s also up to the people of every state to decide how that happens. But what is not negotiable is the notion that every child should have an equal opportunity to get a great education.”