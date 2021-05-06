Sheridan schools see COVID-19 outbreak

SHERIDAN — About 50 individuals from two Sheridan County School District 2 buildings have been sent home after district officials reported a “small concentration” of new COVID-19 cases, according to an announcement released late Tuesday.

SCSD2 officials reported positive COVID-19 cases recently occurred at both Highland Park Elementary School and Sheridan Junior High School. The announcement did not indicate when the cases were reported.

“With the guidance of local health officials, schools are conducting contact tracing and requiring close contacts of positive cases to quarantine for seven to 10 days,” said Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment. “Other schools will follow suit in the event that positive cases arise in their buildings.

District officials are strongly encouraging all staff and students to be aware of the current situation and consider wearing masks at school to avoid quarantines and contracting COVID-19 as they near the end of 2020-21 school year.

According to SCSD2 officials, those individuals who choose to wear face coverings and/or are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine. Staff and family members are also encouraged to resume home-screening each morning and avoid attending school if sick.

The report of the new COVID-19 cases comes about two weeks after all three Sheridan County school districts collaborated to request and then received an exemption to the state’s mask mandate, allowing staff and students to attend school without being required to wear protective masks.

