Six laid off at Central Wyoming College, others to be furloughed

RIVERTON (WNE) — Six people are losing their jobs at Central Wyoming College, and the remaining staff will take tiered furloughs as a result of a 10% statewide budget cut, college officials said Wednesday.

The 10% cut amounts to a $1.1 million annual loss for CWC, Vice President of Administrative Services Willie Noseep said.

The CWC Board of Trustees already approved $10 per credit fee increase for students, plus new fees for transcripts and credit card payments, all of which should bring in up to $290,000 in additional revenue on an annual basis, according to previous reports.

Noseep said employee furloughs will save about $300,000 in the budget.

The tiered furlough system protects anyone who makes less than $40,000 per year, Noseep noted, but employees who make up to $60,000 will have to take six unpaid days off, those who make up to $80,000 will take seven furlough days, and those who make up to $100,000 will take eight. Anyone with an annual salary over $100,000 will be required to take 10 unpaid days off.

College president Brad Tyndall is included in the furlough plan, as are other top administrators.