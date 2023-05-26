Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A state coalition is taking the first step toward radically remaking Wyoming’s K-12 system, making good on the promises and work of education officials over the last two years.

Gov. Mark Gordon’s office, the Wyoming Department of Education, State Board of Education and University of Wyoming announced Wednesday they would begin accepting school district applications for an instruction and assessment pilot project that will see the districts shift to more competency-based and student-centered instruction and learning.

While the details of the pilot project and what it will look like for participating schools are not entirely clear, the end goal is. Under the new direction, school districts and students will focus on the “mastery” of a subject, not a test score or time spent in a classroom. Individual students will shape their instruction and learning rather than molding to how subjects have traditionally been taught. Experiences outside of the classroom will take on a new emphasis, as will assessments that ask students to better demonstrate their knowledge and skills.

Essentially, you can think of it like going from a multiple-choice test to free response, students applying what they learn rather than relying on rote memorization.

Wyoming’s Future of Learning, the official name for the state collaboration, will accept five to seven schools districts ahead of the next school year. The schools will work with the group on shaping K-12 education in four areas – competency-based learning, flexible pathways, personalized learning and student choice – in an effort to extend the new mode of teaching and learning, in which the individual needs of students are prioritized, to reach more kids.

Applications for school districts are due June 5 and the selections will be announced in mid- to late June, according to a press release. The pilots will be multiyear endeavors, and the state group will also choose a second round of pilot school districts for the 2024 – 2025 school year. As a part of the initiative, the group will also extend training in competency-based learning to school districts across the state.

“It’s exciting to be able to offer this unique opportunity to Wyoming school districts, and I hope that this innovative, student centered approach will lead to improvements in the educational experiences of Wyoming students,” Gordon said in a statement. “This initial pilot emerged from the recommendations provided by my Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group, as well as the work of the State Board and the UW College of Education. It will allow students to move at their own pace, change how student engagement occurs, and effectively prepare each student for a future in an increasingly competitive economy and rapidly changing workplace.”

Last month the four entities agreed to a formal partnership to transform education in Wyoming, a first that put all of the state’s power behind a new vision for academic success and achievement, one that values individual student progress rather than seat time. Wednesday’s announcement marks their first concrete step, but the shift to more competency-based education and student-centered instruction has been years in the making.

In May 2021, Gordon announced his RIDE initiative, which was tasked with reviewing and making recommendations for improving state’s K-12 education system amid concerns about state funding for schools and workforce changes. Gordon’s working group paralleled the State Board of Education, which had started public outreach of its own for its Profile of a Graduation initiative earlier in 2021. The board’s Profile of a Graduate came to fruition after legislative action and a legal opinion trigged the directive to establish graduation requirements for Wyoming.

Both campaigns revealed Wyomingites’ interest in moving toward competency-based education and away from traditional classroom learning.

At the same time, the Department of Education and UW’s College of Education have been involved in their own work on the competency-based learning, though theirs has largely focused on teachers.

Jenna Shim, the interim dean of UW’s College of Education, portrayed the change as a new frontier that will improve K-12 education for Wyoming’s more than 90,000 students.

“As we launch the ‘Wyoming’s Future of Learning’ collaborative initiative, we embark on a transformative era in education, one that holds the promise of unlocking the full potential of our education system and our students,” Shim said in a statement. “By embracing student-centered learning design and focusing on competency-based learning, flexible pathways, personalized learning, and student choice, we empower educators, engage students in their own learning journeys, and foster a culture of lifelong learning.”