State: K-12 education funding lawsuit should be dismissed

CHEYENNE — The state argued Monday that the Wyoming Education Association’s lawsuit alleging inadequate K-12 education funding should be dismissed because the teachers union doesn’t have the right to file on the behalf of students and parents.

The WEA filed the suit Aug. 18 in Laramie County District Court, asserting that the state had violated the Wyoming Constitution by failing to fund public schools adequately.

The lawsuit argues that the courts have repeatedly upheld the state’s constitutional obligation to finance “high-quality, fair and equitable public education” for every student, so as to keep the school financing system current with actual costs. The education association is seeking solutions for an alleged failure to keep the model up to date and funding disparities that are unequally impacting school districts throughout the state.

Although the WEA is the only plaintiff in the case currently, Laramie County School District 1, Lincoln County School District 1 and Sweetwater County School Districts 1 and 2 have passed resolutions in support of joining the lawsuit.

District Judge Peter Froelicher heard the arguments for dismissal by Senior Assistant Attorney General Sean Towles and against the motion by Cheyenne attorney Pat Hacker.

Froelicher said at the end of Monday’s hearing that he would take the matter under advisement and issue a written decision in the next 30 days.

Towles took the lectern first and requested the case be dismissed for lack of legal standing, because the party filing the suit must have existing interest.

He said the state recognized the right of the parents, students and the general society to have a properly funded education system, but that the “right to education is simply not held by educators.”

While the teachers union does have members who are parents, he said that the WEA doesn’t protect parental interests or assert their rights. The state sees it as a professional organization that is not germane to the case.

Towles brought forward challenges to what the state considered punitive claims made in the lawsuit. Examples he gave were in providing a competitive advantage for salaries, as well as funding for support services, free lunches and security forces. He said these aren’t constitutional requirements.

Froelicher said the WEA was making the argument that the Wyoming Legislature isn’t re-evaluating what should be considered as the “basket of goods” in the Constitution, but Towles said they were simply saying lawmakers didn’t make the right decision. He said until a student or parent comes forward relaying that their rights have been impeded or harmed, it is only second-guessing the Legislature’s judgment.

Hacker has previously represented the education association in a series of lawsuits against the state, arguing it continued to fail to uphold the state Constitution.

He said parents, students and the WEA have the right to challenge based on standing in prior cases, and specifically parents who are members would be injured if their students didn’t receive a quality education.

On the basis that it was only a protector of the education profession, Hacker said the WEA has supported public education since 1891, and is an advocate for students in the classroom.

The Cheyenne attorney also argued that the remedies suggested were not punitive damages, and the case should not be dismissed on that notion.

He said the Legislature must apply the external cost adjustment and keep the funding model up to address inflation, as well as increase base salaries.

Another area he said that wasn’t being addressed properly was school facilities and their upkeep. From Sundance to Laramie, he said, the state has a responsibility to fund the best education as equitably as it can. He said without those adjustments, districts have to make cuts to their budgets that aren’t applied the same way throughout the state, or they are unable to compete to hire educators in rural areas.

He said security must be added to the model for school districts, and the court has the power to require the state to provide it.

“The threat of violence is much worse than before,” Hacker argued.

Hacker ended his arguments by saying this case isn’t about whether the Legislature didn’t know or couldn’t fund the education system, “it’s just that they don’t want to.”

He said the WEA wants to end the cycle of returning to the courts for justice and stand up for the children whose growth they are responsible for.

Towles said the state doesn’t mean to imply that the association doesn’t care about the students’ education, but that a group could come together separately to represent the parents’ interests in a lawsuit. He continued to debate whether the WEA had standing and said the remedies it was seeking were actually damages for preventing future conduct.

He said he didn’t believe there was an argument to be made based on the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, nor could the courts ask for certain appropriations from the Legislature.

The state wasn’t distributing funding inequitably, but rather the districts were, and the WEA didn’t allege the facilities were unsuitable, he added.

Legal counsel for the education association made its own rebuttals, but in the end, it said it had the standing because parents have the right to bring their concerns forward on the behalf of students.

“Third graders don’t litigate on their own,” Hacker said.