State looks to boost school mental health funding

Wyoming’s school districts could see a windfall in the next two years to support mental health services for K-12 students, but a new $11.5 million program faces hurdles in the state Legislature.

Under the program proposed by the Joint Education Committee, each Wyoming school district can apply for up to $120,000 per year for the next two school years to support mental health services. Those grants are roughly enough to cover the salary and benefits of one full-time mental health professional for each district, Matthew Willmarth, a senior school finance analyst with the Legislative Service Office, told the education committee during its Nov. 15 meeting.

School districts must apply to the Wyoming Department of Education detailing their need and plans for the money. The Department of Education will award the grants, and schools districts will then be required to report the number of students served and the impact of the mental services to the state

Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, the incoming speaker of the House, led the push to establish the program after hearing from local school districts about the need for more mental health services.

“We’ve heard more and more tales of [the] mental health needs of students. And when I talk to my own districts, they’re patching together mental health programs,” Sommers told the education committee in November.

Though the grants are enough to fund the hiring of an additional mental health professional, school districts are not limited by the grants, allowing them to contract with local mental health providers or purse other methods of supporting student mental health, Sommers said.

The intent of the program is to help school districts expand mental health services, but another goal is to use the reporting from districts to identify the need for school-based mental health services and their efficacy, he said. The program ends just ahead of the 2025 recalibration cycle, when the Legislature will reconsider school funding.

It also comes as Wyoming increasingly focuses on the role of schools in providing mental health care.

Gov. Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) advisory group released its final report last week after a monthslong public input process. Along with its recommendation to tailor education to each student, the group suggested strengthening mental health supports in schools.

“Having more capacity would benefit students, whose mental health needs would be more likely to be met; it would also benefit teachers, who simply lack the bandwidth to serve as counselors to all of their students,” the group wrote.

Education groups and school leaders have applauded the mental health funding and the expansion of services proposed by Sommers.

“Funding is essential to giving students access to the trained, high-qualified professionals we need to serve students’ mental health needs,” Grady Hutcherson, president of the Wyoming Education Association, told the Star-Tribune in an email.

“For too many students, schools are their main, or only, source of mental healthcare, nutrition, and even safety,” Hutcherson said. “… Kids can’t learn if they are hungry. They can’t learn if they are suffering abuse or bullying. They can’t learn if they are contemplating suicide. Schools play an invaluable role in ensuring students’ most basic needs are met so that they are able to focus on learning.”

For small school districts, the funding could prove particularly impactful.

Sheridan County School District No. 3, which covers the eastern third of Sheridan County and serves approximately 90 students, has no dedicated mental health professional, school resource officer, nurse, psychologist or social worker, Chase Christensen, the superintendent for the district, told the education committee.

The additional mental health funding would allow the district to close some of those gaps in staffing, Christensen said.

But the structure of the funding, in which each school district can access the same $120,000 in funding no matter it size, is a point of contention. Some Wyoming school districts serve less than 100 students, while others educate thousands.

State Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, voted against the program. As it currently stands, the program will likely fail during the upcoming legislative session, he said.

“If it came to me over in the Senate in the form it’s in now, I would take steps to make sure it did not pass,” Scott said. “It’s simply not fair to the larger districts.”

Scott also takes issue with the vision for adding additional mental health professionals in schools, instead pointing to community mental health centers with which school districts could contract.

“We’ve got organizations that are dedicated to [mental health] that can follow the students year-round. There’s a bunch of advantages to using them,” he said.

But in speaking to the Joint Education Committee, Christensen noted that some of state’s smaller school districts lack mental health providers with which they can partner.

“Our larger communities within the state do have community-based mental health supports available to their students, to their families, to the populations of their towns, whereas in our small communities across the state some of those things don’t exist,” Christensen said.

While Scott disagrees with the current version of the program, he said the legislation is fixable and necessary.

“Junior high [and] high school is when some of the really serious mental illnesses first manifest, and you can get some very serious mental illness in addition to all of the normal problems of growing up,” Scott said. “There’s a real need for mental health counseling for students of that age, and the schools are sensible and appropriate place to do it.”