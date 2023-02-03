Efforts to address Wyoming’s ongoing teacher retention and recruitment challenges have begun to crystallize in recent months, with the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of Education both announcing new initiatives last year.

Those efforts took another step Thursday when the Wyoming Department of Education and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board announced the selections for a new 25-member Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force.

Teton County School District No. 1 Superintendent Gillian Chapman, Wyoming’s 2022 Superintendent of the Year, Shoshoni High School Principal Christina Mills and Natrona County High School theater teacher Zach Schneider were among those named to the working group.

Professor Alan Buss, the director of UW’s School of Teacher Education, will also join the task force, which includes superintendents, principals, teachers, professors and former educators alongside a school personnel director, school counselor, parent and industry representative from the Associated General Contractors of Wyoming.

With the announcement, the working group will meet for the first time on Feb. 11 in Casper.

The members are tasked with studying the forces currently shaping Wyoming’s teacher market and developing recommendations that schools, districts and state policymakers can then use to bolster the state’s education workforce.

Wyoming to pilot teacher apprenticeship program this spring It’s held out as a way to make teacher certification more affordable and a way to improve school districts' employment pipelines.

In an interview Wednesday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder said the intent of the Department of Education is to use the experiences of educators to find solutions that can begin to help the state’s teachers, students and schools.

“What that [taskforce] is meant to do is bring together folks that are on the ground, that are experiencing these issues, to come together to develop recommendations that can be brought to policymakers to affect change,” she said. “I think the best process that we can have in all of these issues is working with stakeholders across the state and getting those voices together and finding out what the true issues are.”

While campaigning for office, Degenfelder met with about 45 of the state’s 48 school districts and superintedents.

Every one listed teacher shortages as one of the most pressing issues they are facing, Degenfelder said.

“Fresh off the campaign trail, I can confidently say that this is a significant issue in Wyoming,” she said.

The first step for the task force and the Department of Education will be to collect data and on-the-ground information, Degenfelder said, by beginning to piece together the reasons why teachers are leaving the profession, why fewer students are interested in teaching and how the shortages are manifesting across different schools, districts and communities.

From there, both can work to come up with potential solutions.

But simply understanding Wyoming’s teacher shortages will itself be a difficult task.

The shortages break down to two key problems – recruitment and retention, Degenfelder said.

“How do we get more teachers interested in the field and going into these teacher preparation programs? What are those obstacles for not only our graduates out of high school, but our nontraditional students that might be interested but have roadblocks to be able to take on that four-year traditional college pathway. That’s the recruitment piece,” she said. “And then, of course, the retention piece [is] how do we make sure that when we have these great teachers that they stay? What are the issues that are pushing them out of the classroom? How do we make sure that they are supported not only with incentives, but also with that professional development [and] mentorship piece.”

The Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force will look to build on the work of initiatives that UW and the Department of Education have already started to begin addressing some of those concerns.

Last March, the UW College of Education announced that it was launching the Wyoming Teacher-Mentor Corps, which pairs expert teachers with newly minted teachers and education students to provide their support as they are starting out.

Then a week ago, the College of Education announced it would create the UW Master Educator Competency Program, which would transform training and professional development for teachers by focusing on “competencies” and skill-building targeted to their individual needs.

The Department of Education and Professional Teaching Standards Board are also beginning the pilots for its Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship Initiative this year. The program will help school staff with educational experience, such as paraprofessionals, go through teacher preparation and obtain their teaching certification while still working in the classroom.

All three programs have been months, if not years, in the making, but the Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force will look to have a relatively immediate impact.

The Department of Education is aiming for recommendations from the group in June, Degenfelder said.

The department can then create an advisory group and build policy suggestions for lawmakers ahead of next year’s legislative session.

But while the Department of Education, teachers and schools can hope for easy and quick solutions, the road ahead will likely be long and require sustained commitment, Degenfelder said.

“As much as we all want this to be a one-size-fits-all solution and a quick fix, it just isn’t. This is going to be a very complicated process,” Degenfelder said. “We know every school district in the state has different challenges and that’s why we’ve really got to look at it holistically and work across the state to find out what those challenges are.”

“It’s a very complicated issue. There’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. But we will leave no rock unturned,” she said.