State sets preliminary facilities budget in "anomalous" year

The report noted homeschooling in Wyoming has increased most among elementary students, but didn’t provide exact figures. It also noted investments in broadband internet have made it easier for parents to work from home, meaning some students may not return to a school building this fall.

“The long-term impact of societal responses to the pandemic is not yet fully known. Some districts maintain that everything will return to normal next year, while others are unsure, and still others are confident that it will not,” the report at one point concludes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, the department “has also received reports that out-of-state families have relocated to Wyoming to attend school, because our schools have been open for students to attend in person,” according to the report. It also notes that enrollment has likely shifted over the year, after the October data collection occurred.

Administrators in Cheyenne’s school district in March penned a letter to the facilities commission raising that exact concern.

“(The district) is deeply concerned about the enrollment data being used in this year’s facility plan...the enrollment data were collected at a point in time when enrollment was artificially low due to COVID-19,” that letter begins.