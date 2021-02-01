State Superintendent Jillian Balow decries oil and gas leasing moratorium, effect on school funding on Fox News

Balow wrote in a Jan. 26 statement, “A federal ban on oil and gas leases will defund schools.”

However, that revenue is not guaranteed to continue in Wyoming. Low oil prices and demand continue to slow energy activity. As of Friday, Wyoming recorded only five oil and gas rigs in the state, compared to 23 a year ago. Still, researchers believe a prolonged moratorium will affect the state’s budget overtime.

The Biden administration’s Interior Department issued an order on Jan. 20, halting the issuance of federal oil and gas leases for 60 days. On Wednesday, that moratorium was extended through an executive order indefinitely so a "rigorous review of all existing leasing and permitting practices related to fossil fuel development," could be completed, according to White House documents.

The moratorium does not halt drilling, but it does forbid the issuance of new leases for drilling of federal minerals under most circumstances. Meaning if a company already has a lease, it won’t be immediately affected.