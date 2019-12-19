State superintendent, national Muslim group decry Riverton students who wore white robes to school

On Wednesday, two students at Riverton High were disciplined by the school after they showed up to a white-out spirit day wearing white robes and white hoods. One of the students is depicted in a social media post that garnered national attention; he’s wearing a hood and robes and is holding an American flag in his hand. The photo, which was apparently passed around the image-sharing app Snapchat, also includes several overlaying text messages. One such messages includes a racial slur, while another calls Riverton High a “f—ing disgrace.”

Terry Snyder, the superintendent of Riverton-based Fremont County School District No. 25, told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday that the students’ behavior was offensive and inappropriate. He declined to specify what punishment the students would face, though he said staff reacted to the attire “almost immediately” Wednesday.

He rejected the suggestion, made by some on social media, that the students were wearing monk outfits. He said a district investigation had determined the intent was to be offensive.

The incident has since gained national headlines. CNN, The Washington Post, Vice and NBC News all covered it, as did outlets around Wyoming.

