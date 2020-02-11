Student-centered anonymous tipster app received record number of reports in 2019

An anonymous tipster app marketed to Wyoming students clocked a record number of reports in 2019, with suicide being most frequently reported concern.

The Safe2Tell launched in October 2016, first in the Natrona County School District and later in the entire state. The app is designed to allow students to anonymously report safety or health concerns — both their own and that of their classmates — to school officials and to law enforcement.

In the 2019 calendar year, more than 1,750 tips were sent from across the state. That’s an increase of 37 percent from 2018, according to a report sent out by the Safe2Tell program, and nearly doubled the tips sent by the program in its roughly three-year run.

“The increase shows the level of trust students have in the program and their willingness to take on the responsibilities needed to report concerning behaviors,” Bill Morse, the manager of the program, said in a statement.

