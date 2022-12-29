Superintendent-elect Degenfelder announces leadership team

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder announced Thursday her picks to lead the Wyoming Department of Education when she takes over next year, a group that leans heavily on the department’s current leaders.

Degenfelder’s leadership team will only see one change from that of outgoing Wyoming schools chief Brian Schroeder.

Dicky Shanor will take over as Degenfelder’s chief of staff, replacing Chad Auer, the deputy superintendent of public instruction appointed by Schroeder.

Shanor is an attorney who previously served as chief of staff for both the Wyoming and Virginia Departments of Education. He is also a former vice chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party, according to a news release from Degenfelder’s transition team.

Shanor will serve as Degenfelder’s second-in-command, guiding the policy, personnel and budgetary decisions of the Department of Education.

“His expertise, not only from the legal angle, but at the Department of Education is really second to none,” Degenfelder said in an interview Thursday. “He's also had tremendous experience on (a) national scale and I think with these issues that we're facing nationwide when it comes to education that outside understanding is really going to complement his experience within the state of Wyoming.”

With Degenfelder and Shanor leading, Wanda Maloney, the current chief policy officer for the Department of Education, will continue to serve in the role, leading the department’s rule making and its oversight of schools and state standards and assessments.

Chief Operations Officer Trent Carroll and Chief Academic Officer Shelley Hamel will also stay on in their roles. Linda Finnerty will remain the communications director for the department.

Degenfelder worked with the majority of her leadership team while serving as chief policy officer under former State Superintendent Jillian Balow, who resigned earlier this year to take the same position with Virginia’s Department of Education. The relationships Degenfelder built with her team during that time drove her decisions, she said.

“With that built in trust and knowing each other's working styles, we have a unique opportunity to really hit the ground running on day one,” Degenfelder said. “For me, the number one priority is to deliver on those campaign messages and promises that I made to voters and I think when you have a team with this considerable amount of experience in education, whether it be from the classroom to the state level, it's really going to allow us to do that and to do it very quickly.”

The tenure and knowledge of her leadership team was a particular point of excitement for Degenfelder.

“I think that (experience in education) coupled with my private sector experience is really going to allow us to be successful in bridging the gap between our communities, between our parents and our families, and the education system. And I really believe that that's one of the most important roles of the State Superintendent,” she said.

Degenfelder easily won election in the November after beating out Schroeder and a number of other candidates in the August Republican primary. Amid fiery national debate around schools and issues like book bans and critical race theory (which is not taught in Wyoming schools), Degenfelder offered a quieter approach than Schroeder during her campaign, focusing on issues such as literacy and parental involvement while highlighting her Wyoming roots.

However, Degenfelder did offer her thoughts in October on books under scrutiny in Natrona County, stating that they were inappropriate for children.

Degenfelder is set to take office on Jan. 2.

She said her three priorities remain parental empowerment, including expanding choices for parents in their child’s education, workforce preparation for students and removing the government from classrooms.

“That's everything from making sure that that political bias doesn't influence the way we teach our kids to cutting the red tape and making it as easy as possible for our teachers to do what they do best and that's teach,” she said.