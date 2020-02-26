Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to speak at University of Wyoming law school in September

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is coming to the University of Wyoming's law school in September as part of a celebration of the college's 100th anniversary.

Gorsuch, who was confirmed to the nation's highest court in 2017, will be on campus on Sept. 16 and 17. The Denver native, whose family has ties to Wyoming, will speak at an event about access to justice on the afternoon of Sept. 17. He'll also talk about his book, signed copies of which can be purchased at the university's bookstore. He will answer questions in a "fireside chat format," according to the university.

The events will be open to the public, though with limited tickets sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets for UW students and employees are $10, and tickets for the broader public are $25.

On the night of Sept. 17, the justice will speak at the law school's centennial gala at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. He will again answer questions. Tickets to that event will be $175 a pop.

Gorsuch was born in Denver and received degrees from Columbia, Harvard and Oxford universities. He replaced Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in early 2016.

His mother, Anne, formerly the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, was born in Casper, and his family lived in the Saratoga area before Wyoming became a state. Gorsuch's great-great-grandfather was an German immigrant who moved to Rawlins.

