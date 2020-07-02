Supreme Court justice's visit to UW postponed until 2021

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will not make his scheduled visit to the University of Wyoming in September after the event was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Gorsuch will instead come to campus in fall 2021. His visit was originally intended to coincide with the 100th birthday of UW's College of Law.
“We want to be mindful of the health concerns in our community, as well as the health of the justice,” Klint Alexander, the dean of the law school, said in a university statement. “In order to be compliant with the current restrictions the state and the university have in place, we would need to drastically limit the attendees to each event. We hope that, by postponing, we will be able to accommodate a larger audience in the coming year and keep our community safe.”
Gorsuch has been an associate justice on the high court since 2017. He's a Denver native with family ties to Wyoming; his mother is from Casper, and his family lived near Saratoga before Wyoming was a state.
