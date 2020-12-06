Team Wyoming offers free debate coaching and classes to regional students

For the past two years, Matt Liu, director of forensics at the University of Wyoming, was looking for a way to get the UW debate community further engaged with the high school speech and debate community.
Liu was well aware of companies like Debate Drills, which for a fee of around $4,000 a year provide elite-level coaching to help students break into the national debate circuit. However, he wanted to provide that same high-level coaching for free to any high school student in Wyoming or the broader Mountain West.
Through resources from UW Debate, experienced coaches and undergraduate students, Team Wyoming was born. Liu has been able to provide similar high-quality debate tutoring for free to students in the region.
According to Liu, it is extremely hard to compete competitively in debate at the national level without expert coaches. It requires a lot financially from students and parents, as well as time, making it available mostly to those from affluent backgrounds.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, we started a program called Bio Debate Network, where we arranged, judged and provided feedback for practice debates for high school students in Wyoming,” Liu said. “Over the summer, we were looking for ways to make that more durable, sustainable, stable, and I was actually inspired by these private prep, debate organizations.”
According to Lawrence Zhou, graduate assistant at the UW Policy Team and chief instructor of Team Wyoming, debate can help students with public speaking, critical thinking and research skills. This skill set can give a significant advantage to students entering college and help them beyond academia.
“Here in the United States, I think there are three big things that debate helps you with, regardless of profession,” Zhou said. “I would say those are sort of public speaking skills, research skills, as well as critical thinking skills. I don’t really think there’s any other activity or class in high school that is going to be able to promote those three things as well as debate uniquely does.
“And I know this from experience because several states across the country do mandate some form of forensics education, such as a public speaking course or a competitive debate course for at least a semester of high school. But, not every state does, and that’s kind of unfortunate because those students that do attend speech and debate courses do end up going into college with a pretty big advantage.”Being able to write a well-structured essay is a huge part of college. Argumentative essays are used in the admissions process, as well as in courses throughout college. Zhou argues that debate can help with that process because argumentative essays are just modified debate speeches.Zhou began participating in debate just before high school. Prior to that, he was strictly a science, technology, engineering and mathematics student. Zhou’s father, a scientist, stressed the importance of being able to argue and communicate in the real world.
“Because for my dad, one of the reasons that I think he was not promoted as quickly as he probably ought to have been is because he couldn’t do things like lead meetings, give presentations, stuff like that, Zhou said. “He really wanted his son to become a well-rounded STEM person.”
In just a few short years, Zhou ended up hating STEM and moved forward with his passion for speech and debate. Along the way, he made friends, learned exponentially and was able to see tangible results with all the time and effort he put into debate.
In 2014, Zhou won the Lincoln-Douglas Debate National Championship and went on to become the director of publishing at Victory Brief. Now, he is the debate league director of the National High School Debate League of China on top of coaching Harker High School, regarded as one of the top three schools nationally in debate and speech.
“I do think that Matt has taken great strides in trying to make what is typically a fairly and inaccessible event, just because of the time and resource commitment that’s required, and making it available for literally anyone in Wyoming to get access to, I think, very high-quality coaching,” Zhou said. “I hope that more people take advantage of this.”Students interested in joining Team Wyoming can sign up by going to
. Parents can also email Matt Liu at mliu6@uwyo.edu.
