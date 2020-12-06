Team Wyoming offers free debate coaching and classes to regional students

“Here in the United States, I think there are three big things that debate helps you with, regardless of profession,” Zhou said. “I would say those are sort of public speaking skills, research skills, as well as critical thinking skills. I don’t really think there’s any other activity or class in high school that is going to be able to promote those three things as well as debate uniquely does.

“And I know this from experience because several states across the country do mandate some form of forensics education, such as a public speaking course or a competitive debate course for at least a semester of high school. But, not every state does, and that’s kind of unfortunate because those students that do attend speech and debate courses do end up going into college with a pretty big advantage.”Being able to write a well-structured essay is a huge part of college. Argumentative essays are used in the admissions process, as well as in courses throughout college. Zhou argues that debate can help with that process because argumentative essays are just modified debate speeches.Zhou began participating in debate just before high school. Prior to that, he was strictly a science, technology, engineering and mathematics student. Zhou’s father, a scientist, stressed the importance of being able to argue and communicate in the real world.