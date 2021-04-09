Ten Wyoming school districts no longer require face masks

"To the best of my knowledge, there are no plans to do that for Natrona County," Dr. Mark Dowell, the county's health officer, told the Star-Tribune.

District spokesperson Tanya Southerland added they will follow the "Smart Start" plan the district put together ahead of this school year, "which identifies alignment to governor's orders," she said.

Dowell has said he believes the pandemic may soon be largely behind us. He has previously said life could be relatively normal again by this fall, but it will require continued caution and mass vaccinations.

As COVID-19 cases have fallen in Wyoming, most of the state's public health orders have been rescinded or significantly rolled back.

Just two health orders remain active in the state: one requiring masks and other precautions in K-12 schools, child care facilities and higher education campuses; and one imposing precautions for indoor events larger than 500 people.

Only one county variance is still active — in Teton County, where a mask requirement is still in place.

Dowell has said he has no plans to reinstate Natrona County's mask order, given the improved case load.