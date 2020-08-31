Three Wyoming educational institutions face federal investigations

Two school districts and an institutions of higher learning in Wyoming are facing federal investigations for alleged issues relating to disabled students and staff and for violations of Title IX, the federal law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex.
The investigations are all handled by the Office of Civil Rights, which is housed within the federal Department of Education. Complaints are filed with the OCR, which then decides whether the complaint is worth further investigation. Those inquiries can be dispatched fairly quickly or may take years.
The office releases little about the investigations, other than that they've been opened. If there's a resolution reached -- meaning the office reaches an agreement to change policies within the institution -- that letter is published after the investigation is completed.
Central Wyoming College is the subject of an investigation related to single-sex scholarships, which typically refers to a school offering certain scholarships for only one gender. That investigation was opened in June.
In a statement, the school's vice president for student affairs said that donors "very rarely" are "are interested in more detailed, complex restrictions to help those who they perceive as greatly disadvantaged."
"People who give their money towards a cause can be quite passionate about their money moving a particular needle, even if only a little," Coralina Daly said. For some, the needle they wish to move relates to perceived disparities between the genders. How infrequently this particular issue comes up and is acted on by donors to the CWC Foundation through the establishment of a new scholarship is clear, in the figures of the scholarships offered in 2019-20, the five donor-restricted scholarships represent only 1.1% of the total funding awarded that year."
Two K-12 institutions are facing investigations related to alleged disability violations. Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is facing a probe related to allegedly retaliating against someone who raised concerns about disability discrimination. That case was opened in July.
Teton County School District No. 1 is also the subject of a disability discrimination investigation, also filed in July. That inquiry examines whether the school deprived a disabled student with an equal education compared to his or her non-disabled peers. Gillian Chapman, the superintendent in Teton County, declined to comment.
Other institutions have pending, older investigations. Casper College has been the subject of an investigation since March 2019 related to the accessibility of online courses for disabled students. Sheridan County School District No. 2 has been investigated since March of this year for racial harassment.
An investigation involving the University of Wyoming was opened in April, apparently into allegations that the school violated Title IX with respect to sexual violence. The school has faced a similar investigation since 2017, along with an apparently related investigation into retaliation as a violation of Title IX. In that case, a university spokesman declined to comment.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.