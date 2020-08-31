Three Wyoming educational institutions face federal investigations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two school districts and an institutions of higher learning in Wyoming are facing federal investigations for alleged issues relating to disabled students and staff and for violations of Title IX, the federal law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex.

The investigations are all handled by the Office of Civil Rights, which is housed within the federal Department of Education. Complaints are filed with the OCR, which then decides whether the complaint is worth further investigation. Those inquiries can be dispatched fairly quickly or may take years.

The office releases little about the investigations, other than that they've been opened. If there's a resolution reached -- meaning the office reaches an agreement to change policies within the institution -- that letter is published after the investigation is completed.

Central Wyoming College is the subject of an investigation related to single-sex scholarships, which typically refers to a school offering certain scholarships for only one gender. That investigation was opened in June.

In a statement, the school's vice president for student affairs said that donors "very rarely" are "are interested in more detailed, complex restrictions to help those who they perceive as greatly disadvantaged."