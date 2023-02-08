Wyoming could soon see restrictions on transgender girls and women in school sports after the Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would ban their participation school sports.

The Senate cleared Senate File 133, which is sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, with little fanfare but broad support.

It passed by a 28-3 margin, with Sens. Cale Case, R-Lander, Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, and Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, the lone dissenters. The bill will now go to the House for consideration in what could be one of its last steps before being signed into law.

Schuler has portrayed the restrictions as a matter of fair competition, safety and equity in women’s school sports.

“Biology doesn’t go away even with hormonal treatments, so the playing field is not level and that’s where the equity goes out the window,” Schuler said Monday on the Senate floor.

The ban would stop the participation of transgender girls and women who were assigned male at birth. Transgender men would still be allowed to compete in Wyoming sports.

It would apply to “interscholastic” sports for primary and secondary schools, but it would not curb participation in club sports, intramurals or those unaffiliated with schools, Schuler said Monday.

Transgender students would also be permitted to play in coed sports, she said.

Colleges or other places of higher education would be unaffected by the ban.

The bill is a narrowed down version of a similar one Schuler sponsored last year. Schuler previously proposed a blanket ban on transgender girls and women participating in school sports.

The new version draws from legislation passed by Utah that went into effect last year, Schuler said.

However, a Utah judge paused the ban in August, allowing transgender girls to compete after their case is heard by a commission, according to PBS.

Schuler said the failure of the Wyoming High School Activities Association to intervene required lawmakers to take action.

“The reason we need this bill is that the Wyoming High School Activities [Association’s] guidelines don’t work for ensuing fair play for our biological girls,” Schuler said while testifying before the Senate Education Committee late last month.

The governing body for Wyoming’s high school sports has had its own policy on gender identity participation in athletics in place for years.

Schools serve as the arbiters and determine the eligibility of their transgender students under the association’s guidelines.

“All students should be considered for the opportunity to participate in Wyoming High School Activities Association activities in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on a student’s records,” the policy reads.

The association only becomes involved if the student is denied participation or another school appeals their eligibility.

It’s unclear how many transgender students compete in school sports in the state.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association does not track the number of transgender athletes who participate in sports, said Ron Laird, the association’s commissioner.

Schuler said she brought the bill in response to concerns from parents about the growing number of transgender athletes in Wyoming.

The bill has garnered support from State Superintendent of Public Education Megan Degenfelder, but others have spoken out in opposition.

Sara Burlingame, the executive director of Wyoming Equality, an LGBTQ advocacy group, earlier told the Senate Education Committee that the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s guidelines were effective and recognized the importance of local control.

“The current standard that we have acknowledges that all students in Wyoming have the right to participate, but it also acknowledges that sometimes there’s an unfair playing field. And it addresses that,” Burlingame said.

Bruce Burkland, who works with the Wyoming Youth Services Association, pointed to the impacts the ban would have on transgender students.

“We know that all youth, including transgender youth, need places to belong and feel connected and accepted,” he said.

Burlingame said in a text that the bill would immediately trigger a legal challenge.

As a backup, Schuler’s bill requires the state to create a governor-appointed commission to oversee the individual cases of transgender athletes if the ban is struck down by the courts.

“It anticipates a lawsuit because we know that keeping children from participating in sports with their peers does damage and it violates the Wyoming constitution,” Burlingame said in the text. “For nine years we’ve had a local solution that works. It ensures that athletes who have an unfair advantage can’t compete and it ensures that all students get a fair shot.”

While sharing the bill, Schuler argued that there were other activities transgender students could participate in such as band or debate.

But Rothfuss, the lawmaker from Laramie, sought to flip Schuler’s reasoning on its head.

“Imagine traveling back in time before Title IX and using that as the explanation for why we don’t need women’s sports,” Rothfuss said. “‘It’s all right. There’s no athletics for women, but it’s OK because hey we’ve got band and cheerleading.’”