University of Wyoming announces a phased return to normal over Summer session

The University of Wyoming will slowly shift back into more standard practices this summer, as COVID-19 cases remain relatively low and vaccinations have opened up to anyone who wants them, the institution announced Tuesday.

The university won't do away with the campus-wide indoor mask requirement, but beginning May 8 it will no longer require masks to be work outdoors. Staff and faculty who have been working remotely will also begin working on-site again this summer.

The university's requirement that students and staff who stay on campus be tested once a week will expire July 1.

The only remaining requirements will be that students wear masks in indoor public spaces and that events maintain attendance limits and appropriate distancing.

