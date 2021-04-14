University of Wyoming announces a phased return to normal over Summer session

The University of Wyoming will slowly shift back into more standard practices this summer, as COVID-19 cases remain relatively low and vaccinations have opened up to anyone who wants them, the institution announced Tuesday.
The university won't do away with the campus-wide indoor mask requirement, but beginning May 8 it will no longer require masks to be work outdoors. Staff and faculty who have been working remotely will also begin working on-site again this summer.
The university's requirement that students and staff who stay on campus be tested once a week will expire July 1.
The only remaining requirements will be that students wear masks in indoor public spaces and that events maintain attendance limits and appropriate distancing.
“While we’re not in a position to completely return to a pre-pandemic environment this summer, these changes will move us that much closer to where we plan to be when the fall semester starts Aug. 23,” President Ed Seidel said in the release. “We’re confident that, combined with widespread availability and acceptance of COVID vaccines, the continuation of some measures this summer will allow us to be back fully in person this fall with even fewer restrictions -- barring a dramatic, unexpected development such as an outbreak of some new dangerous COVID variant that is resistant to the new vaccines.”
University leaders are anticipating even fewer restrictions come fall, though it has not been decided whether face masks will still be required at that time.
COVID-19 cases have fallen in Wyoming, but the state's progress has plateaued, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a release Tuesday, adding that the virus is still a threat. The state has extended its requirement that masks be worn at educational institutions because of that concern, according to the release.
Vaccines are now open to all Wyoming residents older than 16 years. Between state and federal allocations, more than 175,000 Wyomingites have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The university is encouraging all students to get a shot.
“As more and more of our students, faculty and staff are vaccinated, our ability to remove restrictions will increase, and our fully in-person fall semester will have a great chance of being the pre-pandemic type of experience we all remember and long for," said Seidel, who according to the release is fully vaccinated himself.
