University of Wyoming announces Edward Seidel as next president

Edward Seidel, who touted economic development and the university's role in enhancing the state's economic well-being, has been unanimously selected to be the 28th president of the University of Wyoming.

Currently the vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System, Seidel was one of three finalists for the position. The school announced its choice Wednesday morning.

He will take over in July as the school's first permanent president since the board allowed former president Laurie Nichols' contract to expire. He will sign a three-year contract that will pay him $365,000 annually, plus $110,000 in other compensation.

When she was hired, Nichols was paid $350,000, with an additional $108,000 in other compensation.

“I am honored and thrilled to be selected by the Board of Trustees to take on this important role for both the university and the state of Wyoming,” Seidel said in a statement. “UW is such an incredibly strong and vibrant institution, and it will have an enormous impact on the future of the state and region. Gabrielle and I are excited to be joining the university and community.”