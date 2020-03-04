University of Wyoming announces Edward Seidel as next president

Edward Seidel, who touted economic development and the university's role in enhancing the state's economic well-being, has been unanimously selected to be the 28th president of the University of Wyoming.
Currently the vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System, Seidel was one of three finalists for the position. The school announced its choice Wednesday morning.
He will take over in July as the school's first permanent president since the board allowed former president Laurie Nichols' contract to expire. He will sign a three-year contract that will pay him $365,000 annually, plus $110,000 in other compensation.
When she was hired, Nichols was paid $350,000, with an additional $108,000 in other compensation.
“I am honored and thrilled to be selected by the Board of Trustees to take on this important role for both the university and the state of Wyoming,” Seidel said in a statement. “UW is such an incredibly strong and vibrant institution, and it will have an enormous impact on the future of the state and region. Gabrielle and I are excited to be joining the university and community.”
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Seidel and are confident that he will provide strong leadership for our state’s university,” board of trustees chairman Dave True said in the announcement. “We express appreciation to those who participated in the presidential search process, which resulted in a field of strong candidates and allowed us to make an outstanding choice for the university’s new leader.”
A physicist by training, Seidel's resume includes strong collaboration efforts with various industries. His hiring comes as the state looks to diversify its economy and the university has pushed to be a major piece of that effort.
"As a member of the university’s senior leadership team, he has built and supported programs that engage university, public and private partners -- strengthening the links among higher education, research and business to stimulate economic development across the state," the university wrote in its announcement. "He oversees the system’s commercialization pipeline, including the Offices of Technology Management at the Universities of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Chicago, and the early-stage technology investment firm Illinois Ventures, which has catalyzed over $1.7 billion in venture funding for companies."
In a statement, Gov. Mark Gordon praised the search process and said he was excited to work with Seidel. He, too, highlighted the new hire's background in economic development.
"Ed has demonstrated visionary leadership and brings a strong focus on economic development," Gordon wrote. "His exceptional technical and scientific background will benefit the research efforts of a land grant university."
Gordon's comments have outsize weight, even for a governor. In September, he sent a pointed letter to the trustees that called Nichols' departure a black eye. He urged them to undertake a vigorous and transparent search process.
The state's highest education official, Superintendent Jillian Balow, said in a statement that Seidel "aims high and will fit well in Wyoming and at the University of Wyoming."
"I am thrilled to work with incoming UW President Ed Seidel," she wrote. "He brings a passion for STEM, the Arts, athletics, and learning for all ages. I am particularly enthusiastic about his knowledge and passion for K-12 Computer Science education and Wyoming’s Boot Up initiative. He will add value to the commitment that all Wyoming graduates are well prepared for tomorrow’s world.”
Seidel will take over a university that's had strong, even record-breaking, enrollment in recent years. Its finances have stabilized, after the most recent energy bust prompted the Legislature to cut $42 million from UW. State legislators are currently debating funding millions of dollars in capital construction.
But he will also take an office that's seen significant turnover at the top in recent years. Indeed, he will become the fifth permanent president in just over six years. His predecessor, Nichols, left in a smokescreen; the board declined to provide any details about why her contract was going to expire and Nichols herself said she had no idea.
After a lawsuit over records withheld by the university, the Star-Tribune and WyoFile reported that Nichols had quietly been investigated after she was accused of verbal abuse. She has denied that accusation, but the board apparently uncovered a pattern of behavior and decided to drop her before her contract was renewed.
Before Nichols, there was the brief -- an widely accepted as interim -- tenure of Dick McGinity, who led for a short time after the Bob Sternberg hire imploded within five months.
The turnover has not been limited to the presidency. Several deans and administrators have left in recent years. Neil Theobald, UW's CFO and the interim president, has said he wants to fill dozens of vacant faculty seats.
Seidel also takes over the largest institution in a state that is at an economic crossroads. As the extraction industries continue to struggle, state leaders have been preaching economic diversification, a broad quest that will undoubtedly include Wyoming's only four-year public institution.
In a speech at Casper College last week, Seidel said the university should be "a key engine for economic development" and that UW should be the "centerpiece of an in-state effort to enhance the states' economic well-being." He highlighted potential partnerships with companies and said he looked forward to "diving in" to the university taking responsibility as an economic driver.
In the weeks after the Nichols decision was announced, many in and tied to campus raised concerns about how the high turnover would affect efforts to replace Nichols.
It's unclear if that was the case. The search was, by all accounts, rigorous: It began in September and involved a search committee, a search firm and the help of McGinity. Gordon and various leaders around campus praised the search in the statement announcing Seidel's hire.