University of Wyoming approves plan to bring students, faculty back to campus in the fall

UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said that the school will participate in contact tracing — the process by which health officials map out who was in contact with a positive case — should any student or staff become infected. But he said the school intends to have all students seated six feet apart in classrooms and that they will all be required to wear masks.

The reopening of the school is contingent upon UW receiving roughly $25 million in federal stimulus money, which would pay for testing, dusting off a closed residence hall to allow for single-occupant dorm rooms and other changes. Baldwin said the money must be approved by Gov. Mark Gordon.

Gordon's spokesman, Michael Pearlman, confirmed that the governor would be handling the approval process. He said Gordon would be meeting with university officials to review the request, though he said he had no timeline for that process.

Under the plan, UW would reopen Crane Hall and require more intensive cleaning of communal spaces and amenities, like water fountains. The school would begin and end at the originally scheduled days — Aug. 24 and Dec. 4 — but students would not return to campus after Thanksgiving and would instead finish out the semester online.

UW will begin its spring semester a week late and eliminate spring break.