University of Wyoming board roughly a month away from selecting new president

More than 60 people have applied to become the next president of the University of Wyoming, and the school’s governing board hopes to select the new leader of Wyoming’s sole four-year public university in the next month.

“I was personally surprised by both the number and quality of the applicants,” former trustee John MacPherson, who is running the search committee, said in a news release. “They truly represent a diversified group with varying backgrounds and experiences.”

The 60 applicants will be divided into three groups: a group that’ll be interviewed, a group that merits additional discussion and those who are out of the running. Video interviews with 10 candidates are expected to begin next week.

The search — which began with three listening sessions — has been ongoing for the entirety of this school year. The committee is made up of public officials like MacPherson and former Gov. Matt Mead, as well as campus representatives like Faculty Senate Chair Ken Chestek and student body President Jason Wilkins. The names of the 60 applicants will be kept confidential, with only a select group of finalists being publicly revealed.

