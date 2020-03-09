University of Wyoming cancels summer trips to China, South Korea over coronavirus concerns

The University of Wyoming has canceled summer study abroad trips to China and South Korea in light of coronavirus outbreaks in those two countries as part of a wave of preparations undertaken by the university.

In messages sent to campus Friday, the university wrote that the school "needs to be prepared should some students, staff and faculty on our campus be ill or under quarantine in the coming weeks and months."

No case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has been confirmed in Wyoming. There have been 423 confirmed cases across 35 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Neighboring states Colorado and Utah have both had cases, and a hospital in Nebraska is treating patients who contracted the illness elsewhere.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that can cause symptoms that range from minor to severe. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and cough. According to the CDC, symptoms may appear up to two weeks after contact with an infected person. The federal agency urges anyone with symptoms who may have come into contact with a COVID-19 patient to call their health care provider immediately. Generally, people should wash their hands frequently and well and should avoid contact with sick people.