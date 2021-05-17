University of Wyoming continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions

The University of Wyoming is one step closer to pre-pandemic operations after trustees voted Friday to slightly ease face mask protocols. The decision came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear masks in most indoor settings.
The university, beginning today, will realign with a state public health order that requires masks be worn at educational facilities only when social distancing can’t be met. This is slightly less restrictive than the university’s prior policy, which required masks indoors regardless of distancing in most situations.
If that state order expires, or if the university receives an exception to the requirement, the institution will not mandate masks at all but will encourage unvaccinated individuals to continue wearing them.
“We are taking this step with the acknowledgment that COVID-19 vaccines are widely available and that, in the vast majority of cases, the decision whether to be vaccinated comes down to a personal choice,” university president Ed Seidel said in a statement. “It is our sincere hope that all of our employees and students who are medically able will choose to be vaccinated. We are planning additional incentives and informational efforts in our strong encouragement of vaccination.”
This fall, the university plans the be “fully open” with in-person classes and events, and no mask requirements anticipated.
The school is not requiring students or staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but those who do get the shot are required to report that to the university “to allow the university to track overall vaccination numbers.”
Starting in July, the university will also scale down its COVID-19 testing program, which has been run out of the school’s veterinary laboratory. The school will continue to conduct surveillance testing of 3% of the campus population, but fully vaccinated individuals can opt out. The university will continue offering tests to those who want them.
“We are on track to be very close to a pre-pandemic environment for the fall semester,” Seidel said. “A major outbreak of some new, dangerous COVID variant that is resistant to the vaccines could cause us to reassess, but we are very optimistic about a traditional fall semester. Widespread vaccination will only add to the level of safety for our community.”
