University of Wyoming continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions

The University of Wyoming is one step closer to pre-pandemic operations after trustees voted Friday to slightly ease face mask protocols. The decision came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear masks in most indoor settings.

The university, beginning today, will realign with a state public health order that requires masks be worn at educational facilities only when social distancing can’t be met. This is slightly less restrictive than the university’s prior policy, which required masks indoors regardless of distancing in most situations.

If that state order expires, or if the university receives an exception to the requirement, the institution will not mandate masks at all but will encourage unvaccinated individuals to continue wearing them.

“We are taking this step with the acknowledgment that COVID-19 vaccines are widely available and that, in the vast majority of cases, the decision whether to be vaccinated comes down to a personal choice,” university president Ed Seidel said in a statement. “It is our sincere hope that all of our employees and students who are medically able will choose to be vaccinated. We are planning additional incentives and informational efforts in our strong encouragement of vaccination.”