University of Wyoming donations grew slightly over last fiscal year, despite pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Private support for the University of Wyoming has not yet fallen off, despite the economic fallout caused both in-state and nationally by the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the UW Foundation reported an increase in giving for the fiscal year ending on June 30.

During that time, private donations amounted to $43.6 million, compared to $41.6 million the year before. The university’s five-year annual fundraising average remains above $50 million, the university said in a news release this past week.

“The unwavering generosity of the UW family is remarkable,” Ben Blalock, president and CEO of the UW Foundation, said in the announcement. “Even during these historic times of hardship and uncertainty, our alumni and friends, along with our corporate and foundation partners, continue to prioritize support for Wyoming’s university.”

Blalock said private gifts are an increasingly important part of the university’s funding. The economic effects of COVID-19 have significantly slashed the school’s budget. Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday that the school would account for $42.3 million of the state’s newly announced budget cuts, which in total surpass $250 million from the general fund. And the university is being asked to prepare for even more reductions, which Gordon said are forthcoming.