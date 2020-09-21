 Skip to main content
University of Wyoming enrollment falls by much smaller degree than anticipated in July
University of Wyoming enrollment falls by much smaller degree than anticipated in July

UW Campus

Students leave William Robertson Coe Library on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie on Oct. 2.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The University of Wyoming's enrollment is down for the first time in three years in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but there are far more students taking classes at the Laramie school than administrators had expected in July.

There are 420 fewer students this fall compared to 2019, a drop of 3.4%. The decrease comes after two record-setting years for the university, which lost students in the wake of the last economic downturn in 2016-17. This time, financial constraints placed on many families by the coronavirus were expected as recently as July to crater enrollment by as much as 20%. The school was bracing for millions in lost revenue, to add to a $42 million loss in state funds and a $10 million cut from canceled athletic events.

Then Speaker of the House Steve Harshman began championing a program to give all of Wyoming's higher-education students several thousand dollars to help them offset losses and stay in school. Gov. Mark Gordon limited who could get the money — you had to demonstrate you'd been affected by the virus — but he set aside $57 million in two grant programs: one for adults 25 and older who needed retraining after losing their job and one for UW and community college students. After the grants were announced, enrollment boomeranged at UW within a matter of weeks.

The 3.2% decline is even lower than university officials were projecting just a month ago. In August, applications soared just three days after the grant program was approved, and 200 students enrolled. 

“We appreciate the governor’s use of CARES Act funding to help so many of our students continue or start their educations,” the university's top enrollment administrator, Kyle Moore, said in a statement. “These programs have made a significant difference in the lives of our students and, as a result, the university’s fall 2020 enrollment.”

Per that statement, the school lost just over 600 out-of-state students this year compared to last year, a drop of nearly 33%. But steady in-state enrollment helped prop up the overall number. Graduate enrollment increased slightly too, and there are more sophomores enrolled than last year.

UW has had a stuttered start to its academic year 2020-21. It prepared a plan in July to reopen campus as planned in late August, albeit with mask orders, social distancing rules and single-occupancy dorms, among a litany of other changes. That abruptly changed in the lead-up to campus reopening, and the school announced that students would begin this semester learning online. In early September, first-year students would begin classes in person, to be joined by the rest of the school at the end of the month.

But a quick jump in cases spiked that plan, and the school "paused" its reopening plan and temporarily moved online. The pause lasted 10 days but was lifted last week. The school will now welcome the rest of its campus back next week.

