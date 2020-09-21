University of Wyoming enrollment falls to much smaller degree than anticipated in July

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming's enrollment is down for the first time in three years in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but there are far more students taking classes at the Laramie school than administrators had expected in July.

There are 420 fewer students this fall compared to 2019, a drop of 3.4%. The decrease comes after two record-setting years for the university, which lost students in the wake of the last economic downturn in 2016-17. This time, financial constraints placed on many families by the coronavirus were expected as recently as July to crater enrollment by as much as 20%. The school was bracing for millions in lost revenue, to add to a $42 million loss in state funds and a $10 million cut from canceled athletic events.

Then Speaker of the House Steve Harshman began championing a program to give all of Wyoming's higher-education students several thousand dollars to help them offset losses and stay in school. Gov. Mark Gordon limited who could get the money — you had to demonstrate you'd been affected by the virus — but he set aside $57 million in two grant programs: one for adults 25 and older who needed retraining after losing their job and one for UW and community college students. After the grants were announced, enrollment boomeranged at UW within a matter of weeks.