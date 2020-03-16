University of Wyoming moves all undergraduate classes online for remainder of semester

All of the University of Wyoming's undergraduate classes will be moved online for the remainder of its spring semester as part of an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and the school's residences halls will close after spring break to nearly all students.

The university's acting president, Neil Theobald, told UW's board of trustees of the plan during an early Monday morning videoconference, as 300 people listened in. The university previously said it would extend its spring break by a week and that it would prepare to move classes online afterward.

Now, students are being asked not to return to campus after spring break. Students who have to return to campus will still be able to stay in residence halls, but everyone else is asked to return home. The university will send out a survey to students in the coming days to gauge students' access and ability to participate in online courses. Regardless of where students spend the remainder of this semester, Theobald said, they're expected to complete their coursework.

Those students who are currently in the residence hall "should make immediate plans to leave, if possible." Dining facilities will remain open, albeit in a limited capacity. The university's May graduation ceremonies are still expected to go on as scheduled, but all other UW events are suspended for the near future.