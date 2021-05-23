University of Wyoming OKs designs for housing, dining and parking projects

The University of Wyoming announced plans for new student housing, dining and parking facilities this past week.
The school's board of trustees recently approved interior and exterior designs for two new residence halls and a dining facility. The board also approved designs for a new parking facility on the southwest edge of campus.
In total, the new projects are predicted to cost $250 million, the university said. The state Legislature authorized UW to issue bonds to finance the construction, and the trustees are expected to make a decision on them next month, according to a news release from UW.
“These projects will dramatically improve the housing options available to our students,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement. “We have known for some time that our current residence halls, now more than 50 years old, need to be replaced. These new facilities, located closer to the central campus and featuring modern design and amenities, will be a significant upgrade for student life at our university.”
The residence halls will accommodate a total of 900 students. They will each be five stories tall and will replace "outdated" dormitories on Grand Avenue, according to the announcement. The dining hall will be located on 15th Street near McWhinnie Hall and the Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center.
The university said the construction would match the "Collegiate Gothic sandstone style" of other central UW buildings.
Construction on the residence halls and dining facility is expected to start in a year to 15 months. It is slated to take around two years to complete. The new dorms will be located at the corner of 15th and Lewis streets and east of the Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. The former building will have rooms for 434 students and include a two-story dining hall that can seat 850. The latter will have rooms for 466 students.
“We conducted significant research to determine the best mix of housing options for our students,” Vice President for Student Affairs Kim Chestnut said in a statement. “The interior design approved by the Board of Trustees will provide a wonderful environment for students to build a sense of community during their first year on campus and beyond, which we know is so important for their success.”
They will include "double and single rooms, two-bed semi-suites and four-bed semi-suites."
UW's new parking facility will have three levels and will create 375 new spots. It will also house the offices of the University of Wyoming Police Department. The structure will "help address the loss of parking spaces due to residence hall and other construction around campus."
It will be located at the site of the current Ivinson parking lot.
Wyoming Hall was demolished earlier this year in preparation for the new residence halls. Utility relocation is underway, the university said.