University of Wyoming OKs designs for housing, dining and parking projects

Construction on the residence halls and dining facility is expected to start in a year to 15 months. It is slated to take around two years to complete. The new dorms will be located at the corner of 15th and Lewis streets and east of the Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. The former building will have rooms for 434 students and include a two-story dining hall that can seat 850. The latter will have rooms for 466 students.

“We conducted significant research to determine the best mix of housing options for our students,” Vice President for Student Affairs Kim Chestnut said in a statement. “The interior design approved by the Board of Trustees will provide a wonderful environment for students to build a sense of community during their first year on campus and beyond, which we know is so important for their success.”

They will include "double and single rooms, two-bed semi-suites and four-bed semi-suites."

UW's new parking facility will have three levels and will create 375 new spots. It will also house the offices of the University of Wyoming Police Department. The structure will "help address the loss of parking spaces due to residence hall and other construction around campus."

It will be located at the site of the current Ivinson parking lot.