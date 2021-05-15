University of Wyoming planning committee recommends new curriculum, school of computing

To accomplish any of these goals, the university will need to find new ways to make money. The strategic planning team does not shy away from this in a report shared with trustees.

“UW will need to first shrink in response to the reductions in revenue we will receive from the state, and we must make significant changes,” reads the strategic planning report. “State funding has declined an inflation-adjusted 36% in the past 10 years, and 25% in the past 5 years. We cannot do the same thing we’ve done for years with a quarter less funding.”

It continues, “The most plausible scenarios for UW range from continuing to take cuts to state aid and responding afterwards in non-strategic ways, as we have done in the past and allowing ourselves to shrink into insignificance; to proactively and intentionally pivoting our focus to diversification of our revenues and educational offerings with clear future value to the state, region, nation and world.”