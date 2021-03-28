University of Wyoming plans to fully reopen for fall semester

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were eight active cases affecting UW as of Thursday: four off-campus students and four off-campus employees.

“This has been a difficult time for everyone, and we’re so excited that our students will be back to the traditional campus experience this fall,” board Chairman Jeff Marsh said in a statement. “The board strongly supports a full reopening of the university and has heard loud and clear the concerns voiced by so many of our constituents throughout the state.”

COVID-19 vaccines have been made available to all university employees, the school said, and it’s expected that students 18 and older will be eligible soon.

“We’re encouraged at the level of acceptance of the vaccines by members of the UW community,” Seidel said. “Whereas a month ago we weren’t sure if students would have access to vaccines until later in the summer, it’s clear now that the rollout will be much sooner than that. We’re counting on the level of vaccine acceptance to continue at a high level.”

The move continues a trend of the school being more aggressive than planned in its return to normal learning. The spring semester plan was altered so that students and staff would have the ability to continue in-person classes after spring break. The previous plan had been to go virtual after the break.