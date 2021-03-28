University of Wyoming plans to fully reopen for fall semester

The University of Wyoming plans to hold a traditional fall semester this year, as COVID-19 infections remain low in the state and vaccines become more widely available.
The school made the announcement Friday, preempting a previous plan to wait until June to make its final decision.
“What we’re seeing with infection numbers and vaccine availability and acceptance has given us a high degree of confidence that we’ll have a pre-pandemic campus environment for the fall semester,” President Ed Seidel said in a statement. “Unless there’s a dramatic, unexpected development — such as an outbreak of some new dangerous COVID variant that is resistant to the new vaccines — we’ll be back fully in person this fall.”
The semester, which starts Aug. 23, will be held in person and with few remaining pandemic restrictions. Classes will be held at maximum capacity, and face-to-face programs will be held in full. It has yet to be decided whether the school will still have a face mask requirement in the fall, the announcement said, but officials expect “distancing, gathering and testing requirements (to) be eased.”
The university’s board of trustees adopted a resolution Thursday to “fully reopen” for the fall semester, according to a news release, which UW said is “consistent with the health policy guidelines and directives of the state and federal governments regarding COVID-19.”
There were eight active cases affecting UW as of Thursday: four off-campus students and four off-campus employees.
“This has been a difficult time for everyone, and we’re so excited that our students will be back to the traditional campus experience this fall,” board Chairman Jeff Marsh said in a statement. “The board strongly supports a full reopening of the university and has heard loud and clear the concerns voiced by so many of our constituents throughout the state.”
COVID-19 vaccines have been made available to all university employees, the school said, and it’s expected that students 18 and older will be eligible soon.
“We’re encouraged at the level of acceptance of the vaccines by members of the UW community,” Seidel said. “Whereas a month ago we weren’t sure if students would have access to vaccines until later in the summer, it’s clear now that the rollout will be much sooner than that. We’re counting on the level of vaccine acceptance to continue at a high level.”
The move continues a trend of the school being more aggressive than planned in its return to normal learning. The spring semester plan was altered so that students and staff would have the ability to continue in-person classes after spring break. The previous plan had been to go virtual after the break.
Face masks are still required at the university for the rest of the spring semester. UW will hold in-person graduation ceremonies in May.