University of Wyoming plans to reinstate spring break, begin spring semester with 'slow start'

It was Sept. 14 before the school lifted the pause and resumed its initial plan. Seidel said there wouldn't be the same immediate triggers in place this semester. Instead, the university will consider trends, rather than single-day numbers.

Some elements of the university’s COVID-19 response would remain close to the same. The school's testing program has been commended by federal officials, and Seidel called it one of the best in the county.

That program tests every undergraduate student twice a week, and every graduate student and staff member once a week. Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said in October the university’s testing program was among the best she’d seen.

But while the rigorous testing provided valuable data, Seidel said compliance with prevention measures on campus needed to improve for the coming semester.

As of Dec. 8, there had been 1,789 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff at the university since the semester began, and more than 88,000 tests had been administered.

Now, however, campus is relatively quiet. Students have been online since Thanksgiving and are now completing final exams virtually. There are 22 active cases campuswide, according to the university’s online virus dashboard.

