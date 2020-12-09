University of Wyoming plans to reinstate spring break, begin spring semester with 'slow start'

University of Wyoming students will likely get a spring break after all, university President Ed Seidel told the Board of Trustees in a meeting Wednesday.
A new draft plan proposes reshaping the spring semester to allow for a spring break March 31 through April 4. After the break, students would resume classes virtually. The university had previously canceled the break after students’ return to campus was stalled by COVID-19 in September.
Seidel offered the update as part of an overview of the institution’s plan for the spring semester. That plan establishes a “limited contact period” for students upon their return to campus Jan. 14. Seidel said they aren’t calling it a shelter-in-place order, but essentially students and staff would be asked to limit interactions.
The first two days of classes, which begin Jan. 21, would be online under the plan. Seidel said this is part of the university’s “slow start” approach, mimicked from the fall.
He said one of the primary lessons learned from the fall was the importance of a slow return to in-person class. Wyoming’s sole public four-year university stumbled at the start of the semester, like many institutions of higher education nationwide.
Almost as soon as students began returning to campus in September, the university halted its phased reopening when five students tested positive for the virus Sept. 2, meeting the university's single-day threshold.
It was Sept. 14 before the school lifted the pause and resumed its initial plan. Seidel said there wouldn't be the same immediate triggers in place this semester. Instead, the university will consider trends, rather than single-day numbers.
Some elements of the university’s COVID-19 response would remain close to the same. The school's testing program has been commended by federal officials, and Seidel called it one of the best in the county.
That program tests every undergraduate student twice a week, and every graduate student and staff member once a week. Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said in October the university’s testing program was among the best she’d seen.
But while the rigorous testing provided valuable data, Seidel said compliance with prevention measures on campus needed to improve for the coming semester.
As of Dec. 8, there had been 1,789 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff at the university since the semester began, and more than 88,000 tests had been administered.
Now, however, campus is relatively quiet. Students have been online since Thanksgiving and are now completing final exams virtually. There are 22 active cases campuswide, according to the university’s online virus dashboard.
