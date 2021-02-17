University of Wyoming plans 'traditional' return to classes for fall 2021, but goal will depend on vaccines

The University of Wyoming is looking at a return to normal for the 2021 fall semester, but that goal will depend on how many students and staff accept vaccines and how widely COVID-19 is spreading by summer, president Ed Siedel told the Board of Trustees on Wednesday.

“There’s a downward trend in the number of cases on the national level and we’re seeing that on campus as well,” Siedel said, adding that cases are “down by a factor of 10” on campus from their peak in November.

Just 13 COVID-19 cases were active Wednesday among UW students and staff.

While declining cases is a positive indicator for what the fall semester might look like, Seidel stressed the largest hurdle will be getting students vaccinated.

Seventy percent of students, faculty and staff will need to begin vaccinations at least six weeks before the fall semester begins Aug. 23, “in order for the semester to proceed with face-to-face classes at maximum capacity, face-to-face student engagement programs, in-person athletics experiences and the like,” a Feb. 15 memo to students and staff reads.

That 70% mark is what epidemiologists and public health experts say would be necessary to ensure if a non-vaccinated person became infected with the virus, it would not spread throughout campus.

